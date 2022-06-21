New Online Course Teaches People How to Cool Their Tempers This Summer

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer tempers are running hot around the country as the nation awaits several big rulings from the Supreme Court, the findings of the Jan. 6 Committee and whether or not there will be any movement to end the mass shootings that have been cropping up like dandelions. Yet even people who aren't getting hot about changes to society may still be finding themselves in a lather about post-pandemic life, high gas prices and summer traffic.

For all those folks, happiness expert Trish Ahjel Roberts has created a new online course designed to put the chill back in people's lives in as little as five weeks. Roberts says, "The feedback I've gotten on this course has been incredible. People have thanked me for how it has helped them reduce the everyday anxiety, annoyance, and frustrations we all deal with. And now is the perfect time to invest in yourself and join our community while the introductory rate is still in effect." The Transforming Anger 5-Hour Online Course provides tools and resources to make the summer season relaxing, fun and freeing just as it is supposed to be.

Included in the course are five core video lessons, a bonus video, a 30-page eBook, The Anger Myth, a digital copy of 12 Steps to Mind-Blowing Happiness (endorsed by Jack Canfield, Marci Shimoff, and Iyanla Vanzant), an activity cheat sheet (7 Quick Tips to Transform Anger), and access to the Mind-Blowing Happiness® private Facebook Group.

From now until July 4, the course is available at the introductory rate of $47 and comes with a signed copy of Roberts' Amazon best-selling book, 12 Steps to Mind-Blowing Happiness. People can sign up for the course here. On July 5, the course will revert to its full price of $149.

What People Are Saying about the Course

"The 5-hour course is full of great content and resources, but also meditation, breathing, and visualization exercises that really calm me down. The e-book, The Anger Myth, is such a wonderful bonus! It offers lots of additional exercises to help you work past those tough emotions." — Tamara Guillou, corporate executive

"Each of the five sessions offers just what you need to relax, get centered, and open up to the possibilities for your life. I've learned I can be calmer and happier when I take the time and invest in myself." — Felicia Denice Render, archivist

About Trish Anjel Roberts

After a terrifying car accident in 2018, Roberts founded Mind-Blowing Happiness LLC in 2019 and left her career as a financial advisor to become a self-actualization coach and happiness expert working primarily with Black women like herself.

Roberts got the idea for Mind-Blowing Happiness® based on her study of Maslow's needs hierarchy in business school. Abraham Maslow was an American psychologist best known for his theory of psychological health based on fulfilling human needs in priority, culminating with self-actualization; in other words, the deepest levels of joy and fulfillment. Roberts calls it Mind-Blowing Happiness® and thinks everyone should get on the path.

Roberts' coaching and professional speaking business is focused on personal development, peak performance, diversity and creative solutions which is supported by her diverse background. She is an MBA, certified life coach, and yoga and meditation instructor with experience in finance, corporate sales and training, diversity, veganism and Buddhism.

Contact

