New Online Educational Platform, "Aspen Laser University," Launched by Aspen Laser, LLC

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, LLC, an emerging leader in laser therapy, announced the sponsorship and launch of a new program and website "Aspen Laser University." This new website was created and dedicated to the education and training of all healthcare professionals in the science, application, and research of Laser Therapy, now referred to a Photobiomodulation Therapy (PBMT).

"We have been involved in photomedicine for more than 30 years and, specifically, in laser therapy for the past 20 years," said Charles Vorwaller, CEO of Aspen Laser. "However, as the popularity and utilization of laser therapy continues to rise, there remains a wide variance of laser types, protocols, and theories. All of which results in a lack of agreement for a standard of care, with a general deficiency in the understanding of fundamental scientific principles behind laser therapy, and a lack of awareness of current and relevant clinical evidence, as well as the knowledge in how best to deliver such treatments."

"Through this new program and website, Aspen Laser University intends to fill the void in these important areas. This site helps to educate physicians and other healthcare professionals so they will be confident in providing laser therapy treatments with maximum safety and clinical benefit. Practitioners greatly need training in various treatment protocols, in order to ensure the effectiveness of the treatments. There are many variables that must be recognized and managed with each laser treatment, including the fact that each patient may respond differently, with possible adjustment to the treatment needed to get optimal outcomes," added Vorwaller.

The new website features a section for clinical studies; initially around 100 clinical studies will be listed, with more being added on a regular basis. A special focus will be on the most current studies that are utilizing Class IV therapy lasers. Another section of the website will feature resources that are informational and educational with articles, videos, and guides. "The Science of Photobiomodulation," the first video, is currently available on the site, with a similar lineup of videos to follow.

A series of online educational courses are in the working stages and are scheduled to launch January 1, 2020. The benefit for these courses is to allow 24/7 education for optimal access and usage. Each course will future content from experts in the photobiomodulation field and have a specific focus. The goal is to work with outside educational institutions for courses that qualify to provide Continuing Education Credits (CE).

Photobiomodulation has been officially defined as a form of light therapy that utilizes non-ionizing forms of light sources, including lasers, LEDs, and broadband light, in the visible and infrared spectrum. It is a nonthermal process involving endogenous chromophores eliciting photophysical (i.e., linear and nonlinear) and photochemical events at various biological scales. This process results in beneficial therapeutic outcomes, including, but not limited to, the alleviation of pain or inflammation, immunomodulation, and promotion of wound healing and tissue regeneration. The term Photobiomodulation was developed to replace other terms, such as low-level laser therapy "LLLT", cold laser therapy, high intensity laser therapy, amongst others. It takes its meaning from "photo" for "light," "bio" for "life," and "modulation" for "change."

"There has never been a better time to get involved with laser therapy than the present," concluded Vorwaller. "The daily positive feedback we receive, from both healthcare professionals and patients, tells us we are on the right path towards mainstream usage and acceptance in the healthcare community. We invite all healthcare professionals to take the time to get educated and trained in Photobiomodulation Therapy through our new program and website."

