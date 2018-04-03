New Online Faculty Portal Gives Instructors Easy Access to Free Intellectual Property Learning Materials

Traditionally, studies on IP have been confined to the lecture halls of law schools. Only last year, did the University of Southern California offer the country's first university undergraduate course on IP titled "The Entrepreneur's Guide to Intellectual Property" supported by The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property and it's curriculum. At a time when IP accounts for more than 80% of the market value of all publicly traded companies, students of all ages can enrich their learning by understanding the fundamentals of intellectual property and its economic importance.

By accessing the secure Faculty Portal, instructors will discover free books, videos, educational slides, and other first-of-a-kind resources about patents, copyrights, trademarks, and more - all provided The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property and it's leading network of IP experts. The learning materials have been designed to offer valuable foundational education on IP for a range of fields, including business, marketing, digital media, art, and other subjects where intellectual property comes into play.

"The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property was founded on the premise that raising awareness on the value of IP can empower the community-at-large and catalyze innovation," says Dr. Gary K. Michelson, inventor and founder of the Michelson 20MM Foundation. "This new offering helps to expand our mission of providing first class content that helps instructors equip students with the necessary tools and resources to protect their inventions and creations."

Instructors need only register using the .edu email address provided by their campus to reach the firewall protected Faculty Portal at Michelsonip.com. All submissions are verified and confirmed within 48 hours, after which confirmed users will receive access to a comprehensive library of IP content. Institutions with educators currently utilizing these resources include: Butte College, College of Marin, Glendale Community College, Lorain County Community College, Santa Monica College, Santa Rosa Junior College, University of Southern California, Queensborough Community College. The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property is also supported by the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), with a network of more than 300 colleges nationwide.

About the Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property (MIIP)

The Michelson 20MM Foundation is dedicated to supporting and investing in leading edge entrepreneurs, technologies, and initiatives that seek to transform learning and improve access to educational opportunities that lead to a meaningful career. Its newest initiative, The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property, addresses critical gaps in intellectual property education to empower the next generation of inventors by providing high quality instructional content. It's library of free educational resources includes an interactive textbook, undergraduate IP curriculum, animated videos, and a self-paced online course. Michelson 20MM was founded thanks to the generous support of renowned spinal surgeon and inventor Dr. Gary K. Michelson and his wife, Alya Michelson. Learn more at www.20mm.org and www.michelsonip.com.

