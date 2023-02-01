New Online Grassroots Petition Urges Passage of "Long Overdue" Law To Ensure Justice for Maryland Sexual Abuse Survivors

Local lawyers representing survivors of sexual abuse back petition/HB1 to "finally empower the overpowered"

BALTIMORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It appears to be a new day in Annapolis, and support is now building online through an online grassroots petition endorsing passage of Maryland's "long overdue", proposed HB 1, the Child Victims Act of 2023 . Baltimore-based survivor-advocate attorneys from Jenner Law (Baltimore) and Grant & Eisenhofer (Wilmington, DE), who represent survivors of childhood sexual abuse, are praising all forms of citizen engagement, the latest of which is the petition on the non-profit change.org platform, directed at the state's political leadership.

"We commend the petition's author, David Lorenz, of the state's chapter of Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests (SNAP), who is among the countless courageous survivors forcefully speaking out in support of this urgently needed statute of limitation legislative reform to finally provide a real pathway to justice for victims of all forms of sexual abuse in our state," said attorneys Robert K. Jenner (Jenner Law) and M. Elizabeth ("Beth") Graham (G&E). "As the petition states, it is critical that these survivors – regardless of their age (presently, a victim cannot file a civil claim after the age of 38) – under a new state law be able to hold fully accountable those responsible – individuals and entities alike -- for their catastrophic, life-shattering injuries." They noted that numerous other states have taken similar action, some eliminating altogether a time limit for filing sexual abuse claims.

The attorneys also lauded the extensive, public education and advocacy efforts of the independent Justice for MD Survivors and Crime Victims Resource Center .

Mr. Lorenz also notes in the petition narrative that "previous attempts to correct this Maryland statutory injustice" were defeated due to fierce opposition by the Maryland Catholic Conference spending millions of dollars of parishioners' donations. He added, "But, thankfully, it's a new day in Annapolis; there's a new Governor and new Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee , and survivors of all ages may finally be able to hold accountable all those responsible for their life-shattering injuries."

