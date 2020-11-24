New online health science degree prepares students to work in a growing field

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the general field of healthcare-related careers — which includes public health, and medical research and development, among others — will grow 14% by 2028. Some career pathways within health care and health sciences are projected to grow at double or even triple this rate.

The KU School of Professional Studies worked with departments at the KU Medical Center to ensure the Bachelor of Health Sciences degree offered a diverse and comprehensive health sciences curriculum.

"Students will gain exposure in areas such as research and data analysis, environmental health and even epidemiology," said Mark Jakubauskas, director for research and innovation at the KU Edwards Campus. "They can discover specific subsets of health science careers they'd like to pursue, which can either prepare them for the workforce or direct them to graduate education in medical fields, public health and health policy, health care administration, nutrition, research or other health-related areas."

Stuart Day, dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies, says the Bachelor of Health Sciences degree will provide vital and timely learning opportunities.

"This degree provides a valuable pathway for students planning to enter healthcare careers," Day said. "Right now, we need skilled healthcare professionals more than ever to spread awareness of good public health practices, perform important research and deliver care. We're proud to help meet this need."

About The University of Kansas

The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities and making discoveries that change the world. The KU Edwards Campus at 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park brings the high-quality academic, professional and continuing education programs as well as research and public-service benefits of KU to the Greater Kansas City community in order to serve the workforce, economic and community development needs of the region.

