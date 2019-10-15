New Online Legal Tech Courses to Address Growing Change in Legal Industry

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing significance of technology to the delivery of legal services, Suffolk University Law School will be offering two courses this spring term as part of their six-course online, part-time Legal Innovation and Technology Certificate program. The two courses, The Business of Delivering Legal Services and Legal Technology Toolkit, will provide insight into how legal professionals and law firms can deliver legal services with greater efficiency and effectiveness, as well as how they can build solutions that provide maximum value for their clients and end users.

The Business of Delivering Legal Services will present a roadmap to the business side of legal for those working in a law firm, in-house, or in a legal operations setting. Course content will address the keys to running a legal business, such as embracing technology, change, and continuous improvement, and developing a basic understanding of both accounting and financial concepts, including data-driven decision making, key performance indicators (KPIs), and managing workflows as projects. The course will be taught by Mary E. Juetten, CA, CPA, JD, founder and CEO of Traklight, a legal service that helps clients identify, manage, and protect valuable intangible assets including IP, and co-founder of Evolve Law, an organization for change and technology adoption in the law.

In Legal Technology Toolkit, students will gain a strong foundation in the technology tools that are essential to 21st century legal services providers, as well as explore promising technology innovations that are likely to dominate the legal field in the near term. The hands-on course, dealing with the practical applications of model technology tools for lawyers and legal technologists, will look closely at tools that can teach new insights into the nature of the legal profession, and the ethical and policy considerations that they raise. The course will be taught by Erika Rickard, Senior Officer of the new Civil Justice Innovation Project at Pew Charitable Trusts.

"We're seeing an evolution not a revolution," said Suffolk Law's Dean Andrew Perlman. "What the Legal Innovation and Technology Certificate program is trying to do is help people as the evolution takes place."

Both courses correspond with areas identified by legal professionals as essential to their career growth in today's competitive climate. The two courses start January 21, 2020 and can be taken individually or as part of the overall certificate program that can be competed in a year (or longer if desired). The courses are designed for attorneys and other legal professionals (law librarians, paralegals, marketing officers, regulatory officers, etc.) who are dedicated to preparing their organizations, and themselves, for the future of law. To learn more, visit https://www.legaltechcertificate.com/.

Suffolk University Law School in Boston, MA, regularly appears on lists of the most innovative law schools in the country and is a national leader in helping students reimagine legal services delivery. To learn more, visit http://www.suffolk.edu/law/.

