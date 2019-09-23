New Online Platform Helps Business Brokers Buy and Sell Businesses as Quickly as 3 Months

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly launched BizBenNetwork.com has begun helping business brokers across the United States buy and sell businesses faster than on traditional classified-based websites. If brokers utilize all of the tools available to them on BizBenNetwork.com they could be buying and selling small businesses as quickly as 3 months.

BizBen.com, the first original online platform for buying and selling small businesses, built BizBenNetwork.com upon the insight from the studies and surveys it has conducted over 25 years. The information gathered showed that business brokers have the potential to radically reduce the time it takes them to buy or sell a business, but it can't be achieved without tools that hasten the process of finding adequate buyers/sellers to do business with and resources to make the buying and selling process streamlined. BizBenNetwork.com incorporates both of these missing factors seamlessly on one platform.

Membership on BizBenNetwork.com for a business broker allows them to create postings that, through proprietary TruMatch technology, automatically get matched with complimenting postings from other members, matched parties get a notification and are encouraged to talk to one another through the website's easy-to-use direct messaging system. Business Brokers also have their postings advertised at the bottom of similar postings, promoting them 10x more than the traditional classified-based website. Custom notifications can be set along with saved searches for postings, ensuring that signed-in business brokers receive new content updates only pertinent to them.

"BizBenNetwork.com is built so that business brokers that are active on the website can easily find people to sell businesses to or buy businesses from," says Peter Siegel, MBA, CEO of BizBenNetwork.com. "Along with cutting the search process down to a fraction of the normal time it takes, BizBenNetwork.com also provides a directory of resource professionals, that when used as a team in the buying/selling process can prevent hiccups and setbacks that often occur."

Finding suitable people to conduct business with and resources, such as CPAs and SBA lenders, all in one place, makes individual sales and purchases of businesses simpler for business brokers. BizBenNetwork.com's features go beyond individual sales and purchases though, with members able to contribute to blog posts and discussions, business brokers can develop their brand on the platform and multiply the amount of potential clients that contact them in need of services.

Business brokers that join BizBenNetwork.com's national platform gain access to tools and resources not found on any other platform for buying and selling businesses. These features are the next innovation in how business brokers buy and sell businesses.

