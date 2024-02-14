New Online Series Helps Agents and Brokers Master Coverage Knowledge

Academy of Insurance

14 Feb, 2024

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of Insurance, an educational platform for insurance professionals, announced a new series of coverage-based, live and interactive learning events called 'How to Write'.

The 'How to Write' series offers agents and brokers coverage-centric, quality online education taught by the markets who regularly write these accounts, and who understand the pitfalls of each specific niche.  The events are free to be attended by independent agents, brokers and insurance professionals.

"This is a triple-win for markets, retail agents and insureds", says Patrick Wraight, Director of Education for the academy. "If retail agents better understand the legal aspects, sales techniques, and how to counter objections, they can significantly increase their business volume with their insureds.  Insureds are then better protected against real-world issues that others have faced in their particular line of business."

The program will launch with 30+ learning events, all created to help agents and brokers become more knowledgeable about a variety of specialty lines.  Attendees will gain valuable insights into successfully writing accounts including cannabis, contractors, cyber, professional liability, restaurants, trucking, farm & ranch, pest control, private client insurance, staffing companies, churches, and dozens more.

"By offering these events for free, our goal is to empower insurance professionals of all levels to expand their coverage knowledge and advance their careers," added Patrick.  There is no limit on the number of participants per agency office, so everyone on the agency staff can attend at no additional cost.

Registrations open today at ijacademy.com/HTW. Select the online events you're most interested in attending.

If you are a carrier, MGA, wholesale broker or program manager with a particular specialty market expertise, contact George Jack at 800-897-9965, ext. 166.  The topics are exclusive, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Academy of Insurance:

Academy of Insurance is an online education platform for insurance professionals. It provides a wide variety of courses to help insurance professionals build insurance coverage knowledge and stay updated with the latest changes in the insurance business. The platform offers access to many live and on-demand insurance courses, allowing professionals to assess their team's training needs and access training resources conveniently.

Media contact:
Julie Tinney
800-897-9965, ext. 148
[email protected]

SOURCE Academy of Insurance

