New Online Sulfur Analyzer Enables Real-Time Data Analysis in the Oil and Gas Industry

Other new features come from the Thermo Scientific iQ Series environmental monitoring platform, introduced in August 2017, including a color touchscreen interface and remote connectivity that allows users to pair with personal devices.

"Our customers demand online instruments that feature advanced remote diagnostic capabilities, higher instrument uptime and continuous data availability," said Ben Zhou, vice president and general manager, environmental and process monitoring, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The SOLA iQ analyzer is designed to meet those objectives by integrating the most innovative technology from multiple Thermo Scientific product platforms to provide greater confidence that they are meeting their process control and environmental requirements."

Additional benefits and features of the Thermo Scientific SOLA iQ online sulfur analyzer include:

A pulsed ultraviolet (UV) fluorescence detector, designed to deliver higher performance than continuous UV technology;

Use of air rather than pure oxygen for sample combustion, designed to minimize safety risks; and

Thermo Scientific AutoCONFIG software, which provides users with highly customizable tools and parameters for data acquisition, analysis and control.

The SOLA iQ provides an accurate measurement of total sulfur in a range of liquid and vapor fluids, correlating to ASTM Method D5453, ISO Method 20846, ASTM Method D6313 and ASTM Method D2622.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific SOLA iQ online sulfur analyzer, please visit www.thermofisher.com/SOLAiQ.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Brian Lowe

Greenough

+1 617-275-6523

blowe@greenough.biz

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-online-sulfur-analyzer-enables-real-time-data-analysis-in-the-oil-and-gas-industry-300632138.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

