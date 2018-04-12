New Online T-Shirt Store Offers Whimsy for Wine Drinkers

ATLANTA, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "SIP Happens. It's OK to WINE," reads one of the many wine humor T-shirts now available for purchase from Tee Tot'ly. The new online store was launched in March by Brian McGuire as a companion to his in-home wine tasting business with WineShop At Home.

McGuire says that he was looking for some wine-related apparel to wear when he conducts wine tastings, but just couldn't find any good options. So, he took matters into his own hands. Partnering with Printful in Los Angeles for production, McGuire used wine humor to create his own T-shirt designs. "I got so many compliments and questions about where I got the shirts, I decided to set up shop and make them available to everyone." And with that, Tee Tot'ly was born, with T-shirts designed for wine lovers with a sense of humor.

With styles and colors for women and men, customers can boldly display their enthusiasm for wine with sayings like:

"Give me coffee to change the things I can. Give me wine to accept the things I can't."

"I make wine disappear. What's your superpower?"

"Mom's Sippy Cup"

The immediate response to the store has been excellent. There are already several new designs in the pipeline, with plans to release additional wine humor to enthusiastic customers each month. The store currently features a "Gifts for Moms" collection for Mother's Day gift-giving. Look for a patriotic design in May, just in time for Memorial Day and summer barbecues.

McGuire says they plan to expand the apparel options to include more wine humor on long-sleeve shirts, sweats, and hoodies. Also, watch the shop for designs that feature coffee, beer, and other beverage humor. But McGuire promises, "With a name like Tee Tot'ly, we won't stray too far from T-shirts."

Although McGuire is a chemical engineer who has spent a significant amount of time in corporate America, he has long been enamored with the "classic American Dream idea of entrepreneurship." The creative aspect of Tee Tot'ly allows him to express his creative visual side and share his sense of humor.

Tee Tot'ly is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. You can purchase T-shirts and read their blog, Such a Tees, at teetotly.com.

