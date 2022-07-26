New Online Trading & Brokerage Website "UniGlobal Assets" Officially Launched

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As markets around the world closely intertwine and technology develops, trading online becomes a significant part of investors' financial routine. Subsequently, more and more new trading brands join the game and offer their services globally. However, not all of them manage to provide what today's trader needs, and that's why the launch announcement of UniGlobal Assets is causing a stir in the industry as of late.

"We know online trading," remarked Dietmar Heiter, spokesperson for UniGlobal Assets, "We live and breathe online trading. Our team of highly skilled experts have been in the field for decades. That is why we are absolutely certain that the product we are launching today is a perfect fit for the trading conditions of 2022. We've undergone months of preparation and fine-tuning, and we're certain our clients will feel it in their trading routine. We are more than thrilled to welcome UniGlobal Assets to the world."

Simple, secure, smart

It is not uncommon these days to witness enhanced market volatility across the board. For that reason, today's brokers must ensure that the infrastructure they provide can keep up with the pace of turbulence. In that sense, UniGlobal Assets has done a superb job in adhering to the principles of successful trading software: simplicity, security, and intuitiveness.

"We don't just want people to trade with us, we want them to have a positive experience with us," added Heiter. "This means that we are always feeling the pulse, in order to find out what our valued customers want or need during their trading routine. Whether it be assets, educational material, or even support - we pledge to provide them with all that is necessary, so they can truly explore the possibilities in today's financial environment."

About UniGlobal Assets

Established by a team of well-known names in the online trading arena, UniGlobal Assets has succeeded in attracting the industry's attention, mainly thanks to its out-of-the box approach towards online trading. Customers enjoy full support on a 24/5 basis, via several means of communication and in three different languages. The asset index includes over 65 currency pairs, but is also comprised of cryptocurrencies, indices and commodities. A diverse account selection is also a bonus when choosing to work with UniGlobal Assets, and more information on this matter can be obtained from the brand's website.

SOURCE UniGlobal Assets