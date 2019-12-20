New Online Video Game Retailer Physicality Games Launching in Early 2020, Offering Exclusive Video Games, Apparel, Collectibles, Community and More

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicality Games, a new online video game retailer, today announced their plans for an early 2020 launch. Offering video games and gaming culture goods, Physicality Games partners with leading game publishers to exclusively sell the physical versions of great games, primarily those which were previously only available via digital download. Physicality Games also offers gaming apparel, soundtracks, accessories, and collectibles.

Enter the "Physicality Games Prelaunch Giveaway" to learn about Physicality Games and for a chance to win a selection of game-related prizes valued at over $1,500! Everyone who enters will receive a special Physicality Games Founder reward.

Enter online: http://giveaway.physicalitygames.com

Physicality Games stands for:

Quality – Exclusively offering physical editions of great games prepared, designed, and packaged with care.

Exclusively offering physical editions of great games prepared, designed, and packaged with care. Service – It is your hard-earned money and you should be taken care of. We don't believe in limiting our game releases – you want a game, you should be able to order it.

It is your hard-earned money and you should be taken care of. We don't believe in limiting our game releases – you want a game, you should be able to order it. Communication – We know how it feels to order a game and then wait months with no game and no update. Won't happen with us. We will keep you informed every step of the way.

We know how it feels to order a game and then wait months with no game and no update. Won't happen with us. We will keep you informed every step of the way. Kindness – Giving matters. When your game ships, we donate from our own pocket to a charity you select at checkout. We call it "You Buy, We Give."

Giving matters. When your game ships, we donate from our own pocket to a charity you select at checkout. We call it "You Buy, We Give." Community – Find and follow other Physicality Games members that love the same games you do, and host links to all your gaming and social channels from one, easy-to-share profile.

How Physicality Games works:

Physicality Games acquires exclusive rights to distribute physical versions of games from the games' publishers.

Games are then made available for pre-order on the Physicality Games website.

When the pre-order goal is met, our partners manufacture the game.

Once manufacturing is complete, games are shipped directly to customers.

About Physicality Games

Physicality Games is a passion-driven company founded by a team of gaming industry professionals with over 150+ years of combined industry experience. Physicality Games is dedicated to producing high quality products for the fans and collectors who love them, while creating fun and memorable customer experience.

For press and general inquiries:

contact@physicalitygames.com

For business related inquiries:

business@physicalitygames.com

SOURCE Physicality Games

Related Links

https://giveaway.physicalitygames.com/

