New Open-Access Patient Library from University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine Brings Whole-Person Health Resources to Clinicians and the Public

Clinician-ready library doubles to 50 handouts in two months — on track to reach 100 by the end of the year — bringing integrative medicine's evidence-based whole-person resources to providers and the public nationwide at no cost

TUCSON, Ariz., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine (AWCIM), the nation's leading academic integrative medicine center, today announced the expansion of its newly launched Patient Education Library — a free, openly accessible collection of clinically validated whole-person health resources designed for both clinicians and the general public. Originally debuted on Integrative Health Day on January 23, 2026, with 25 handouts, the library has grown to 50 in just two months, with a goal of reaching 100 resources by the end of the year.

The online library addresses a persistent gap in clinical care: the absence of ready-to-use, evidence-informed patient materials that integrate conventional medicine with complementary and lifestyle-based strategies. No subscription, login, or institutional access is required — any clinician, patient, health coach, or community health worker can access, share, or download every handout, at no cost.

New open-access patient library brings whole-person health resources to clinicians and the public at no cost. Post this

"Reputable integrative health information should be both accessible and empowering — helping all of us take an active role in improving our health. This library represents our commitment to that vision. Whether you're a physician in a community clinic, a health worker on the front lines, or a patient seeking clarity and care, these resources belong to you."

— Stephen Dahmer, MD

Director, University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine

Current handouts span a broad range of whole-person health topics, including nutrition (anti-inflammatory diets, elimination protocols, and supplement guidance covering Vitamin D, Omega-3 fatty acids, Magnesium, and more), mind-body practices (4-7-8 breath, breathwork, progressive muscle relaxation), sleep health, and condition-specific resources addressing Type 2 Diabetes and Insomnia.

For clinicians, the library functions as a point-of-care tool. Handouts can be searched by keyword, condition, or topic; shared as a direct link during a patient visit; or downloaded as professionally formatted PDFs for print or electronic distribution. The design reflects input from integrative medicine clinicians who helped shape the resource around actual clinical workflow needs.

"In a busy clinical day, the last thing a physician has time to do is hunt down a reliable handout on magnesium or write up elimination diet instructions from scratch. We built this library so that the right resource is one search away — something a clinician can pull up, share with a patient, and trust is grounded in evidence."

— Mari Ricker, MD

Director, Integrative Medicine in Residency, University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine

The Patient Education Library is part of AWCIM's Health Hub, a growing suite of public-facing resources that includes the AWCIMagazine, the Body of Wonder podcast, CanHEAL patient toolkits, and a national integrative practitioner directory. Access and share the online Patient Education Library at awcim.arizona.edu/handouts.

The University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine (AWCIM) is leading the evolution of health care by creating, educating and actively supporting a community that embodies the philosophy and practice of healing-oriented medicine. AWCIM is internationally recognized for its evidence-based clinical practice, innovative educational programs and research that substantiates the field of integrative medicine and influences public policy. Since its creation in 1994, AWCIM's vision of making integrative care available to all is being realized worldwide: AWCIM graduates are now guiding more than 1 million patients to take a greater role in their health and healing. For more information, visit: awcim.arizona.edu

Nic Dahl, Director of Communications, at [email protected]

SOURCE University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine