New Open-Access Resource Hub Equips Educator Preparation Programs to Deliver Science of Reading Instruction

The Ibis Group launches an interactive platform built specifically to help educator preparation faculty train the next generation of teachers in the science of reading.

RICHMOND, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nonprofit Ibis Group announced the launch of TeachSOR.org, a nationally available resource designed to support educator preparation programs training teachers in the science of reading. This new suite of resources can be accessed freely and applied directly within educator preparation programs or in support of in-service teacher professional development.

Forty states and the District of Columbia now require evidence-based reading instruction with federal legislation likely to followsuit — yet educator preparation programs have been slow to shift training practices. According to a 2023 analysis by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ), only 25 percent of educator preparation programs adequately cover all five core components of scientifically based reading instruction, and another 25 percent fail to cover even a single one.

TeachSOR was built to close this gap — equipping higher education faculty with the tools to teach effective reading instruction from day one. While this public resource will serve the education community at large, it aims to ensure that faculty at historically under-resourced institutions – such as community colleges, rural institutions, minority serving institutions (MSIs) and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – are able to easily access the professional development resources required to teach reading well.

"The research on how children learn to read is unambiguous — but research alone does not change practice. Implementation requires knowledge, support, and time at every level of the system," said Dr. Robert C. Pianta, Dean Emeritus, University of Virginia School of Education and Human Development. "TeachSOR was built with that in mind, recognizing that faculty and educators alike need accessible, high-quality resources to translate the science of reading into instruction."

Incubated at the University of Virginia School of Education and Human Development in collaboration with literacy researchers, teacher educators, and practitioner advisors, the TeachSOR collection includes peer-reviewed journal articles, program planning tools, and instructional materials.

"There is currently no dedicated space for faculty to learn about the science of reading and build confidence in preparing their candidates," said Kymyona Burk, Senior Policy Fellow at Excelin Ed and Visiting Literacy Fellow at TeachSOR. " TeachSOR addresses that need. It is freely available, non-intimidating, and designed to provide an accessible community where faculty and teachers can grow together."

This resource was created by Ibis Group, a nonprofit organization investing in leaders and organizations advancing evidence-based literacy education in the United States, in partnership with Dr. Pianta. Moving forward, Kymyona Burk will lead the TeachSOR team's expansion of the resource library and will host a free quarterly webinar series to convene educators and share best practices across the field.

"This new website levels the playing field— because every student deserves access to reading instruction that reflects what we know about how children learn to read, regardless of where their teacher was trained," said Jason Griffiths, Interim Executive Director at Ibis Group. "That depends on strong preparation, led by knowledgeable and skilled faculty. TeachSOR is built to support that work, so that more students are taught by teachers who know how to teach reading well."

TeachSOR is available at TeachSOR.org.

**About Ibis Group**

Ibis Group is a nonprofit that empowers students PK-16 with the knowledge and skills to become informed, engaged, and active participants in our democracy. Their strategy is to support systems that promote literacy and civic education by investing in knowledgeable and dynamic leaders and organizations with proven track records of impact of building knowledge, dignity, and agency.

SOURCE Ibis Group and TeachSOR