New OPEN MINDS Webinar To Reveal The 4 Key Ways Provider Organizations Can Increase Client Engagement In 2021

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS & Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud, announced a new educational program aimed at helping health and human service provider organizations increase client engagement by leveraging readily available technologies. The program, " 4 Key Ways To Increase Client Engagement In A Remote-First World ," will debut as a webinar – streaming live on August 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT. It will also be available on-demand (video recording) after the event's conclusion via the OPEN MINDS Circle. Registration to the event is completely free courtesy of Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud.

OPEN MINDS Senior Associate, Joe Naughton-Travers, is leading this new program and will serve as the lead presenter for the August 11th webinar.

"The topic of client engagement has always been a complicated one given the complex populations served by behavioral health providers," said Naughton-Travers. "As we move forward together in this new normal, the use of technology is paramount in communicating, serving, and maintaining relationships of trust with clients. As part of this new program, I plan to detail practical ways provider organizations can increase current engagement levels using intuitive technology solutions readily available today."

The event, designed specifically for executive and management teams of health and human service provider organizations, will provide attendees with:

A review of the unique opportunities and challenges that telehealth and other remote-based engagement platforms present for behavioral health organizations An understanding of four key remote care-focused strategies provider organizations can use to improve both patient access and engagement in 2021 An overview of technology solutions that can enhance the client experience and increase engagement An opportunity to have organization-specific questions answered during the live Q&A session

Registration is now open for this event – and is available free of charge courtesy of Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud. Note: Registration is required for live attendance. Register online at: https://openminds.com/event/4-key-ways-to-increase-client-engagement-in-a-remote-first-world/

About Joe Naughton-Travers, Ed.M., Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS

Joe Naughton-Travers, Ed.M. has more than 30 years of experience in the health and human service field. During his tenure as a Senior Associate with OPEN MINDS since 1998, he has served as lead of dozens of client initiatives, served as editor of OPEN MINDS publications, and is the author of many groundbreaking articles and presentations. For the past decade, over half his consulting practice has focused on aiding organizations in technology selection and implementation, including all aspects of strategic technology planning, functional specifications development, request for proposal development, vendor selection, and contracting.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com

About Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud

Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud, provides cloud-based EHR and mobile apps for a better way to work and better health outcomes. Our software makes it easy for behavioral health and human services organizations to manage scheduling, information collection and referral, assessment and intake, clinical documentation, case management, organizational compliance, billing, and reporting functionality. We help our clients streamline organizational workflows to produce transformative outcomes for the populations they serve.

