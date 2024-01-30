New Opportunity for a Shared Future -- China-France Industrial Cultural Exchange Week Launched in Beijing E-town

BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a series of events marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Chinese and French sides launched the China-France industrial cultural exchange week in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA), also known as Beijing E-town.

Jean-Pierre Raffarin, the French government's special representative for China affairs, sent a congratulatory message to event organizers via video link. Describing the event as a key topic of concern to the France-China strategic partnership, he said that 2024 is a critical year and the France-China friendship is an essential component of global governance, so the two sides should work together to maintain cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and joint initiatives.

Zhang Qiang, Secretary of the BDA Working Committee, said that Beijing E-town has reached many milestones in the China-France friendship. Founded in 1992, Beijing E-town welcomed the first Chinese-French joint venture - Beijing Zhongcai Printing Co., Ltd. (BZP) - in 1993, setting the stage for the entry of French capital and businesses in Beijing E-town. The year 1995 saw the enactment of the Regulations of Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area and the establishment of connection with French healthcare company Sanofi. In 1997, Schneider Electric set up its first Beijing facility in Beijing E-town, which has now become the company's largest plant in the world. Since then, a host of French companies, including Hi-tech Gases (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Air Liquide, Bernard Controls, Sidel, and Faurecia, have extended their presence to Beijing E-town as part of their global expansion strategies. Beijing E-town provides fertile ground for great businesses to thrive, bringing together more than 90,000 enterprises from 62 countries and regions. Foreign-funded enterprises have witnessed and propelled the development of Beijing E-town, in which French-funded enterprises have played a significant role.

At the launch event, nine French-funded enterprises, including Schneider Electric and Sanofi, were awarded the Beijing E-town Development Partner" medal. A total of 16 executives of foreign-funded enterprises operating in Beijing E-town received the "Honorary Resident" medal, including Jean-Pierre Schmitt, Vice President of Global Sales at Faurecia, Andrew Happer, President of HBPO Asia, and Depoorter Nicolas, Vice President of Engineering at Bosch Rexroth China. Andrew Happer commented, "The 'Development Partner' and 'Honorary Resident' medals represent a strong sense of belonging. Over the last 10 years, HBPO has achieved better-than-expected results thanks to the rapid development of the auto industry in Beijing E-town, and we have benefited a lot from the high-quality development of Beijing E-town's high-tech industries."

During the China-France industrial cultural exchange week, a diverse range of events will be held, such as the "Discover the Town of Innovation" - Chinese and French Media Tour in Beijing E-town, and the "Livable Town" - Chinese and French Youth Painting Exhibition. These events are designed to strengthen exchanges and mutual understanding between China and France, tap into the enormous potential and opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in industry, promote the shift to high-quality cooperation, and unlock new opportunities for cooperation.

Since it was founded 32 years ago, Beijing E-town has brought in 157 projects from 102 Fortune 500 companies, home to a total of 1,273 foreign-invested enterprises. In 2024, Beijing E-town will continue to implement the "2+X" policy system for foreign investment, provide innovative services to support the market development and recruitment efforts of foreign-funded enterprises, and promote expedite, streamlined, and optimal service models.

