New OPTAVIA Survey Uncovers Profound Shift in Health & Wellness Priorities For 2021

BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For most Americans, 2020 has been a year filled with tremendous challenges and changes, especially as it relates to health and wellness. To better understand the impact the pandemic is having on New Year's resolutions for 2021, Medifast (NYSE: MED) conducted a consumer study on behalf of OPTAVIA®, its fast-growing health and wellness community focused on healthy habit creation. The study surveyed 1,414 U.S. adults* to explore the adjustments they've made to their routines in 2020 and how they're planning to approach health and wellness in 2021.

Findings show nearly two thirds (63%) of Americans have already adopted new, positive health routines since March, implying that the pandemic has inspired respondents to prioritize their health year-round. Many of the changes Americans made suggest they are treating their health more holistically by focusing on measures like exercising for the mental health boost it can provide (24%), eating healthier (23%), being more mindful (22%) and getting better sleep (20%). In fact:

Three out of five (61%) are looking to prioritize healthy eating habits over work-life balance in 2021.

70% of Americans would rather get quality sleep each night than meet a fitness goal in 2021.

Two out of five (43%) Americans reported that the pandemic has changed their perspective on what it means to have a healthy mind.

More than half of Americans ages 18-34 agree that the pandemic has changed the way they are thinking about (54%) and prioritizing (55%) their health and wellbeing for 2021.

Nearly all (96%) respondents who made positive health-related changes amid the pandemic reported that they plan to continue embracing healthy habits in 2021. However, 74% of people report that they need support to maintain healthy habits as the pandemic continues, underscoring the growing importance of a reliable support system.

Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Medifast

"The unprecedented nature of this year has accelerated a shift in how Americans view their health and wellness. Instead of making grandiose changes on January 1, people are prioritizing their health year-round and taking a more holistic approach to wellness. Based on these survey findings, we believe this shift will continue into the future."

Dr. Wayne Scott Andersen (Dr. A), OPTAVIA Co-Founder, Independent OPTAVIA Coach and New York Times Bestselling Author

"It's clear people are now thinking about health and wellbeing more holistically. However, instead of trying to eliminate destructive habits or set overly ambitious goals destined to be abandoned, the key to reaching your health goals in 2021 is to focus on positive, small behavior changes that can add up to lifelong healthy habits."

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and ranked second on FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2020. The company was also named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com.

*Methodology:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,414 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 19th - 20th October 2020. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+). The margin of error for this survey is +/- 3% at 95% confidence.

