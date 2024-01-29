New Optical Fiber and Cable Solutions for AI and HPC Networks

News provided by

OFS

29 Jan, 2024, 09:38 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI Booth #1002 -- OFS, a leader in fiber optic solutions, announces new LaserWave® Dual-Band OM4+ Multimode Optical Fiber to complement their existing OM4 and OM5 products that lead the industry in bandwidth, attenuation and geometry performance. LaserWave Dual-Band OM4+ is a cost-effective premium fiber optimized for bidirectional (BiDi) applications to support the next generation of high density and low power multimode links. It offers OM5-equivalent performance at the 850 nm and 910 nm wavelengths used for bidirectional transmission to maintain 100 m reach for Terabit BiDi Ethernet applications; 800G-SR4.2 and 1.6T-SR8.2. It is fully backward compatible with OM4 standards and applications.

Further improvements to LaserWave multimode fibers have allowed OFS to be first to market with multimode Rollable Ribbon cable technologies. Colored optical fibers are partially bonded into a flexible ribbon that is rolled within ultra-compact cables and then easily breaks-out into individual fibers or pairs for termination. LaserWave R-Pack and AccuRiser Rollable Ribbon Cables are available now as an improved solution vs. active optical cables (AOCs) and flat ribbon cables to accommodate the density requirements of AI driven applications.

"The accelerating growth of AI clusters is leading to increased demand for reliable, low-power multimode links. OFS LaserWave Multimode Rollable Ribbon Cables offer unsurpassed optical quality, reduced footprint, and easier termination to support rapid deployment of new data center infrastructure," said David Knight, Product Line Manager – Multimode and Hollow-core Solutions for OFS.

To learn more, please visit OFS Booth #1002 at the BICSI Winter Conference in Orlando, Florida, January 26th – 28th, or https://www.ofsoptics.com/optical-fiber-and-cable-for-ai-and-hpc-networks/

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading innovator, manufacturer, and provider of infrastructure solutions for communication networks and specialty fiber optic products. Our Furukawa Solutions brand is creating future-ready and sustainable solutions for customers in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. OFS is guiding light for a better life through the limitless possibilities of fiber optics.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

Please visit www.ofsoptics.com

SOURCE OFS

