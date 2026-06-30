New Optimizely Research Reveals Growing Gap Between AI's Efficiency Promises and Marketing Reality

Global survey of 2,000+ marketing leaders finds AI is helping marketers produce more – but not creating the time and creative space they were promised

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the AI platform for marketing, today released a new global study of more than 2,000 marketing leaders across seven markets examining how AI adoption is reshaping the day-to-day reality of marketing work.

Optimizely's global survey of 2,000+ marketing leaders finds AI is helping marketers produce more, but it's not creating the time and creative space they were promised.

The findings suggest that while AI has become a core part of modern marketing, many teams are paying a growing "revision tax" as time saved through automation is increasingly replaced by the work required to review, refine and manage AI-generated outputs. The challenge is no longer whether marketers are using AI. It's how to make it work in a way that reduces complexity rather than adding to it.

The revision tax is replacing the time AI was supposed to save

For many marketers, the challenge isn't AI adoption itself. It's the amount of additional work required to make AI-generated output usable. More than three quarters (76%) of marketers spend at least three hours each week editing, fact-checking or correcting AI-generated output. Fact-checking and hallucination review created more additional work than any other factor, cited by 48% of respondents, while 40% point to the time spent moving information between disconnected systems.

The pressure to move faster is driving compromises most organizations are not talking about:

25% admit they frequently or always publish AI-generated content they know is not fully on-brand when under deadline pressure

30% say they frequently or always pass off AI-generated work as their own, human-created original work

Only 4% say AI saves them time at every stage of the process

Only 19% work from a single integrated AI platform, while most continue to navigate a patchwork of disconnected tools

The growing gap between executive expectations and operational reality

More than half (54%) of marketers say leadership underestimates the human effort required to make AI-generated work usable. The further teams are from day-to-day execution, the more positive the picture becomes. While 69% of C-suite leaders say AI adoption is fully aligned across their organization, only 27% of analysts within their organizations agree. While senior leaders are significantly more likely to view AI as aligned (69%) and transparent (66%), the operational burden of reviewing, correcting and refining AI-generated outputs is felt most acutely by the teams closest to execution.

That disconnect extends beyond perceptions of effectiveness. Among C-suite leaders, 44% say they frequently or always pass off fully AI-generated work as their own – the highest rate of any marketing seniority level, and nearly double the figure for managers (23%). The people setting the AI mandate are also the most likely to be quietly outsourcing to it.

This gap may help explain why many organizations are still struggling to create the time and focus AI was supposed to deliver. While teams are producing more content and moving faster, many marketers remain unconvinced that AI is making their work meaningfully easier. In fact, 65% say they would pause or adjust their company's AI rollout if given the opportunity to strengthen guardrails, improve governance or rethink their operating model.

The revision tax may be putting a ceiling on creativity

The consequences of the revision tax may extend beyond productivity. As marketers spend more time reviewing AI outputs and managing workflows, many worry the industry is losing space for the human-led creativity that actually makes strong and distinctive marketing. In fact, only 30% of marketers believe their brand voice is genuinely unmistakable.

The findings suggest the pressure to produce more content is beginning to reshape the work itself:

39% say they are too busy managing workflows, outputs and day-to-day demands to spend enough time thinking strategically or developing new ideas

46% believe heavy AI reliance could erode creative skill development among junior marketers

53% say current AI tools can capture the facts of a brand, but struggle to capture the emotional resonance that helps it connect with audiences

51% say they are only slightly worried that AI is contributing to a growing "sea of sameness" across brands

Taken together, the findings make clear that the next phase of AI adoption will not be defined by how much content organizations can produce, but by whether they can create more space for strategic thinking, originality and customer understanding. As AI lowers the barrier to content creation, the real competitive advantage will increasingly come from the very human qualities that technology cannot replicate.

"AI was supposed to give marketers room to think. What most teams got instead was more to manage," said Tara Corey, SVP of Marketing at Optimizely. "When the pressure doesn't stop and the infrastructure isn't there, everyone improvises. The corner-cutting, the off-brand content, the invisible hours – that's what happens when ambition outpaces infrastructure. The good news is that's a solvable problem."

To read the full report, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/campaigns/optimizely-2026-global-study

Methodology

The research was commissioned by Optimizely and conducted by Savanta between May and June 2026. The study surveyed 2,003 marketing leaders across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE to understand how AI is being adopted, governed and operationalized within modern marketing organizations.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is the AI platform for marketing, built for the experience-makers who shape how brands show up in the world. Bringing together content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce, personalization, and analytics into a single platform, Optimizely gives marketers the freedom to create, customers the experiences they remember, and AI agents the content they come looking for. With Optimizely, you're free to grow. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely is the trademark of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

SOURCE Optimizely