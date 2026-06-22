As AI reshapes marketing, Optimizely's new brand makes the case for technology that puts creativity back at the center

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the AI platform for marketing, today unveiled a new brand identity centered on the conviction that the best marketing happens when teams have the freedom to focus on what only humans can do. The brand transformation signals a new chapter for Optimizely as the industry's leading AI platform for marketing, which has become the go-to solution for teams at some of the world's most recognized brands.

Optimizely Unveils New Brand Identity Rooted in a Simple Belief: Marketers Should Be Free to Grow

The rebrand arrives at a moment of growing tension across the marketing industry as AI tools have proliferated faster than the workflows designed to support them. The pressure to produce at speed has compromised creativity and quality, making it harder for customers to distinguish between brands. New research commissioned by Optimizely reveals nearly two-thirds of B2B marketing leaders (64%) worry that mass AI adoption is creating a "sea of sameness." Only 31% say AI makes them feel genuinely free to do their best work, while 25% admit they regularly publish content they know isn't on-brand because volume pressure outweighs the time to get it right.

For Optimizely, the findings point to a broader challenge facing modern marketing: efficiency alone isn't enough. While AI has accelerated content creation, it has also introduced new layers of complexity, leaving teams with less time for creativity and strategic thinking.

"Our new brand is built around a simple belief: marketers should be free to grow," said Alex Atzberger, CEO at Optimizely. "AI should make the mundane elements of marketing easier so brands can focus on the things that AI could never replace: human curiosity, creativity, and compassion which allows them to build something distinctive. We believe not only our brand, but also our solutions should reflect that reality. It's why we've created an AI platform that understands the full marketing lifecycle – from idea to creation to optimization – in a way no other platform can do today."

The new identity is built to be felt before it's understood: bold, human, and deliberately hard to ignore in a category trending toward sameness. It was developed in partnership with Ragged Edge, with artist Andrey Kasay, bringing an independent creative perspective to the process. While AI supported elements of production, creative direction remained human-led throughout.

"I've sat in the rooms where these conversations happen, the fear, the pressure, the genuine excitement about what AI could do," said Tara Corey, SVP of Marketing at Optimizely. "What I keep hearing from marketing leaders is that they didn't get into this industry to spend their days editing AI output, immersed in spreadsheets and chasing approvals. They got into it to create experiences that make people feel something. This brand is for them. It's our way of saying we see the problem, and we're building the AI platform that actually solves it."

The brand refresh reflects not only a new visual identity, but also the direction of Optimizely's platform strategy. Optimizely Agent Platform connects foundational LLMs and agent execution directly to the digital experience layer where marketing work actually happens from content and experimentation to personalization and analytics. At the center is a marketing harness: the accumulated brand context, workflows, and experiment history that compounds over time, giving every AI action the shared context it needs to stay consistent and on-brand. The result is a platform that built three distinct audience experiences: the marketer creating the work, the customer experiencing it, and the AI agents now scraping, interpreting, and acting on that content on the customer's behalf.

That philosophy is already reflected in the company's latest innovations. Earlier this month, Optimizely launched its full AEO platform in partnership with Conductor, giving enterprise marketers a single platform to understand, improve, and scale their visibility across AI search and answer engines. From there, those insights flow directly into the platform where agents and marketers are already executing content, experimentation, and optimization work together. And once a brand knows where it stands, the next challenge is making every experience count. Last week, Optimizely launched Limitless 1:1 Personalization, enabling teams to deliver tailored digital experiences to every customer at enterprise scale. These innovations reflect the principle behind the company's new brand: removing friction so marketers can focus on creativity, strategy, and growth.

Find out what free to grow feels like at optimizely.com.

Research Methodology

Statistics cited in this release are drawn from a Optimizely-commissioned survey of 2,003 B2B marketing leaders across multiple regions, conducted by Savanta in May 2026. Respondents held roles from Manager to C-Level across a range of company sizes and industries. Full research findings will be published in a forthcoming report.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is the AI platform for marketing, built for the experience-makers who shape how brands show up in the world. Bringing together content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce, personalization, and analytics into a single platform, Optimizely gives marketers the freedom to create, customers the experiences they remember, and AI agents the content they come looking for. With Optimizely, you're free to grow. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely is the trademark of Optimizely North America Inc., and is registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

Media Contacts

Rachel Teitt Gill

Vice President, Global Communications & Events, Optimizely

+1 202-630-8859

[email protected]

Victoria Johnson

Sr. Manager, Global Communications, Optimizely

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SOURCE Optimizely