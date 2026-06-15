Optimizely Solves Marketing's Biggest Broken Promise: True 1:1 Personalization at Scale

Its agent platform now enables brands to create a microsite for every target buyer – built, governed and continuously optimized by AI agents

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced limitless 1:1 personalization, a new capability within Optimizely Opal that helps marketing and digital teams deliver tailored digital experiences to every customer, across every stage of the customer journey, at enterprise scale.

Optimizely's agent platform now enables brands to create a microsite for every target buyer – built, governed and continuously optimized by AI agents.

For years, vendors have promised one-to-one personalization, but many teams have lacked a practical way to create enough relevant content for every account or segment, let alone down to the individual buyer. The challenge is especially clear in the middle of the funnel, where buyers are actively evaluating options or products but often receive content that does not reflect their specific priorities, context or role in the purchase.

"Personalization has meant the same thing at most companies for years: put people in buckets and send them the same experience as everyone else in that bucket," said Tara Corey, SVP of Marketing at Optimizely. "That's categorization, not personalization, and it's a problem whether you're running ABM for 100 accounts or marketing to millions of consumers. Limitless 1:1 personalization gives teams a practical way to change that, building experiences around the actual priorities, context, and intent of each individual."

Limitless 1:1 personalization starts before a page is created. Optimizely's agent platform reviews a brand's existing content foundation, builds audience intelligence from sources such as CRM history, product data, web research, and segment feeds. It then uses that foundation to generate modular pages tailored to the right audience model. As the data within those sources changes, the platform continuously monitors for updates and refreshes pages to stay current.

Key capabilities include:

Content health audit: Reviews existing assets to identify gaps, outdated content, and inconsistencies before new pages are created.

Reviews existing assets to identify gaps, outdated content, and inconsistencies before new pages are created. Audience intelligence: Builds structured profiles from customer data, web research, product data, segment feeds, and other sources.

Builds structured profiles from customer data, web research, product data, segment feeds, and other sources. Flexible audience modeling: Supports B2B buying committee archetypes and B2C customer segments, personas or product contexts.

Supports B2B buying committee archetypes and B2C customer segments, personas or product contexts. Microsites at scale: Creates account-specific ABM microsites or segment-specific pages across campaigns, products, and journeys.

Creates account-specific ABM microsites or segment-specific pages across campaigns, products, and journeys. Governance and progressive trust: Allows teams to start with human review, then increase autonomy as quality is demonstrated.

Allows teams to start with human review, then increase autonomy as quality is demonstrated. Optimizely CMS publishing: Publishes pages to a brand's domain or subdomain as crawlable, version-controlled content.

Publishes pages to a brand's domain or subdomain as crawlable, version-controlled content. Continuous optimization: Monitors engagement signals, performance trends, and data changes to help keep pages current.

For B2B marketers, the capability can create account-specific microsites for different members of the same buying committee, from the Economic Buyer to the Technical Evaluator to the Business Champion. The capability supports both B2B and B2C use cases, from account-specific ABM microsites for software and professional services companies to tailored experiences for retail, travel, financial services, and other consumer-facing brands. For B2C marketers, it can support segment-specific or product-specific pages tailored by customer type, geography, intent or category. Across use cases, Optimizely's agent platform is designed to turn existing content and audience intelligence into relevant, researched experiences at a scale in a way manual production could not support.

"Everyone can generate content now. The real test is whether what gets published is actually personalized, on-brand, and still relevant when a real buyer lands on it," said Shafqat Islam, President of Optimizely. "Limitless 1:1 personalization is built for that full lifecycle, the creation, the governance, the ongoing optimization, because without agents, a microsite that isn't maintained becomes out-of-date pretty quickly."

The launch extends Optimizely's AI orchestration layer of Optimizely One, bringing together CMS, CMP, ODP, and Experimentation into a connected workflow from audience strategy to published, optimized experience.

To learn more about limitless 1:1 personalization, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/insights/agents-in-the-mix/personalization-at-scale

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, powered by Optimizely Opal, the world's first AI orchestration platform for marketing and digital teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce, personalization, and analytics—powering the entire marketing lifecycle through a single agentic workflow designed to support and scale work across marketers' most critical tasks. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like Salesforce, Zoom, New Era and Mazda deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

SOURCE Optimizely