New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services

Oracle Communications BRM provides complete revenue management including the high volume, low latency, and convergent usage processing required by new digital communication services. With its Elastic Charging Engine technology, the offering is designed to support advanced charging models for today's mobile, fixed and cable digital services and provide a foundation for IoT and future 5G services.

"This major release of Oracle Communications BRM underscores Oracle's ongoing commitment to delivering powerful, scalable monetization solutions that enable our customers to fully capitalize on the digital revolution," said Doug Suriano, senior vice president, general manager, Oracle Communications. "With this offering, service providers have a modern monetization platform to innovate, profit and grow as they evolve to support broadband technology innovations and deliver new services to market."

Oracle Communications BRM was recently noted as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Relationship Management (SRM) 2017 Vendor Assessment.

Modern Monetization for the Digital Era

In today's competitive business environment, delivering a superior customer experience is more critical than ever. Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management's Billing Care module enables CSPs to serve their customers through intuitive interfaces that provide real-time views of customer's balance and allow easy access to all aspects of account history. CSPs and digital service providers can build customer loyalty by awarding non-currency assets such as movie downloads, gigabytes of storage or throughput, or access to games.

Real-time tracking of consumption enables notification to customers when they approach thresholds. Flexible options for invoice design and delivery create additional opportunities to personalize subscriber relationships. Oracle BRM 12.0 enhances these capabilities, empowering CSPs to leverage powerful, scalable monetization capabilities to accelerate customer success and time to market for digital services.

New capabilities include:

New unified functionality available in the modern, browser based Billing Care user interface:

Advanced customer and asset management with subscription group services



Corrective invoicing, credit profile management and sharing



SEPA Payments, account and bill unit level refunds, item and event level disputes



Collections management, write-off and recovery

Secure and documented Billing Care REST API

Enhanced security including use of Oracle Wallet

Updated core technology support

Oracle Communications BRM is part of Oracle's complete monetization service portfolio, which also includes Oracle Monetization Cloud and Oracle Communications Network Charging and Control. With Oracle's monetization solutions, customers can fuel disruptive innovation, brand differentiation, and business transformation with a service-, industry-, and business-model-agnostic real-time charging, billing, and settlement solution designed for an increasingly connected world.

Additional Resources

