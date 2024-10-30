New ORB Sport™ Smart Mouthguard Empowers Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts to Reach Peak Performance

The ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard monitors data, offering athletes a comprehensive view of their performance while protecting against dental injuries like fractured teeth. The wearable delivers crucial insights for optimizing training and enhancing performance by measuring trends to identify patterns, strengths and areas for improvement.

"At ORB Innovations, we aim to empower individuals to reach their full potential through data-driven insights. We are excited to launch the ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard, designed to provide athletes with crucial information during training and competitions," said Rob Paterson, CEO and Co-Founder of ORB Innovations. "This innovative mouthguard delivers valuable insights that enable athletes to train smarter and elevate their performance."

The wearable is designed for athletes who combine their passion and energy for sport while embracing technology and new training techniques to maximize performance through data.

"As an elite athlete, I'm always looking for training techniques and tools to maximize my performance and the ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard allows me to approach training in a new way utilizing data and technology," shared Atlanta Falcons Running Back and ORB Sport partner Bijan Robinson. "I love how easy it is to track my performance and analyze trends like movement and impact intensity which ultimately helps me to be faster, stronger and safer on the field."

As part of the product launch, ORB Innovations has partnered with professional athletes including Atlanta Falcons running back, Bijan Robinson, and Boston Fleet hockey forward, Hilary Knight to highlight the benefits of training with the ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard.

"Hockey is a physically demanding sport and it's so important to understand how our bodies respond to that physicality to ensure we have the longevity to play at a high level," notes Hilary Knight, Olympic Gold Medalist, PWHL Forward for Boston Fleet and ORB Sport™ partner. "We always want to deliver 100 percent for our team and with ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard, I am able to capture valuable data to enhance my training."

The ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard can also detect total linear g-force in three dimensions to present clear impact data broken down to show the g-force recorded on each side of the head.*

For more information on ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard** or to get started and order your at-home impression kit, visit https://orbsport.com.

ORB Sport Smart mouthguard has been extensively tested for safety by Intertek, a world-renowned testing company. It has passed electronic testing protocols for the U.S. market and has received the legally required FCC certifications.

About ORB Innovations

ORB Innovations' mission is to empower people to be their best selves through data-driven technology. ORB Sport is the first-of-its-kind Smart Mouthguard for athletes and fitness enthusiasts offering insight into 20+ metrics and trends including heart rate, movement, and impacts. For more information on ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard or to order your at-home impression kit, visit https://orbsport.com and follow us on Instagram, X, and Meta.

Additional Information:

*ORB Sport mouthguard helps to protect teeth from sports-related dental trauma. It is not designed or intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease or condition. Please consult with your healthcare provider before making any decisions related to your health.

**Each mouthguard is custom created for maximum comfort and protection. Customers can order through a two-step process. First, an at-home impression kit is sent after purchase. After the customer takes an impression of their mouth, they can return the impression through the pre-paid mailing label, and a custom mouthguard will arrive in 3-4 weeks.

SOURCE ORB Innovations

