New Oriental Announces Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2025, which is the second quarter of New Oriental's fiscal year 2026.

Financial Highlights for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 202 5

Total net revenues increased by 14.7% year over year to US$1,191.4 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2026.

Operating income increased by 244.4% year over year to US$66.3 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2026.

Net income attributable to New Oriental increased by 42.3% year over year to US$45.5 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2026.

Key Financial Results

(in thousands US$, except per ADS(1) data) 2Q FY2026 2Q FY2025 % of

change Net revenues 1,191,441 1,038,636 14.7 % Operating income 66,307 19,255 244.4 % Non-GAAP operating income (2)(3) 89,130 29,046 206.9 % Net income attributable to New Oriental 45,452 31,931 42.3 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental (2)(3) 72,908 43,233 68.6 % Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - basic 0.29 0.20 45.9 % Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - diluted 0.28 0.19 44.3 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - basic (2)(3)(4) 0.46 0.27 72.9 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - diluted (2)(3)(4) 0.45 0.26 71.8 %







(in thousands US$, except per ADS(1) data) 1H FY2026 1H FY2025 % of

change







Net revenues 2,714,421 2,474,052 9.7 % Operating income 377,134 312,405 20.7 % Non-GAAP operating income (2)(3) 424,673 330,494 28.5 % Net income attributable to New Oriental 286,175 277,361 3.2 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental (2)(3) 331,163 305,644 8.3 % Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - basic 1.80 1.69 6.5 % Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - diluted 1.78 1.68 6.0 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - basic (2)(3)(4) 2.08 1.86 11.8 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - diluted (2)(3)(4) 2.06 1.85 11.4 %

(1) Each ADS represents ten common shares. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE. (2) GAAP represents Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America. (3) New Oriental provides non-GAAP financial measures on net income attributable to New Oriental, operating income and net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental that exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, loss/(gain) from fair value change of investments, loss from equity method investments, impairment of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, gain on disposals of investments and others, as well as tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. For further details on these adjustments, please refer to the section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release. (4) The Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental is computed using Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental and the same number of shares and ADSs used in GAAP basic and diluted EPS calculation.

Operating Highlights for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 202 5

Michael Yu, New Oriental's Executive Chairman, commented, "It is encouraging to see an accelerated year over year top line growth of 14.7% in the second fiscal quarter of 2026. Revenues from overseas test preparation increased by approximately 4.1%. In addition, our domestic test preparation business targeting adults and university students grew by approximately 12.8% year over year, followed by a growth of 21.6% year over year for our new educational business initiatives. Our non-academic tutoring courses rolled out in around 60 cities, attracting approximately 1,058,000 student enrollments this quarter. Concurrently, our intelligent learning system and devices were adopted in around 60 cities, with approximately 352,000 active paid users. We will sharpen our focus on our core education business, prioritizing enhanced teaching standards and product quality. Simultaneously, we will continue to optimize our cost structure and operational efficiency to ensure that growth is high-quality, efficient and sustainable. We have also initiated the development of a comprehensive, cross-departmental customer service system. In today's macroeconomic climate, this initiative will boost customer loyalty and retention rate, facilitate cross-departmental upselling, and enhance customer lifetime value – all while reducing customer acquisition costs and marketing expenses. We remain dedicated in elevating our brand influence and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders.

Chenggang Zhou, New Oriental's Chief Executive Officer, added, "In this fiscal quarter, we executed cautious capacity expansion while carefully balancing revenue growth and operational efficiency. In parallel, we enhanced our OMO (online-merge-offline) teaching system while investing in AI integration across our education ecosystem. We remain driven to embedding AI across existing educational offerings, refining new AI-powered products, and extending AI application to boost operational efficiency and solidify support for our teaching staff and employees. In this fiscal quarter, East Buy strengthened its product development and supply chain, diversifying beyond fresh food and snacks into seafood, healthcare, condiments, and home goods. This expansion enriched its private label portfolio to 801 SPUs, driving sales and profit growth by addressing demand for health and convenience, thereby optimizing the product mix. Concurrently, East Buy initiated offline channel expansion by capitalizing on its brand strength and New Oriental's established network. Building on the demonstrated profitability of smart vending machines in select cities, East Buy plans to continue this rollout with nationwide coverage."

Stephen Zhihui Yang, New Oriental's Executive President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In addition to accelerating revenue growth, we delivered a significant year over year improvement in our Non-GAAP operating margin. This was primarily driven by enhanced operational efficiency and improved utilization within our educational business. We recorded a quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin of 7.5%, up by 470 basis points compared to the same period last fiscal year. Looking ahead, we remain committed to a disciplined approach on intensifying our cost and efficiency initiatives across all business lines, with the goal of cementing our foundation for sustainable and profitable growth over the long term."

Update on Shareholder Return for the Fiscal Year 2026

In October 2025, the Company announced that, pursuant to its previously adopted three-year shareholder return plan, the board of directors had approved an ordinary dividend of US$0.12 per common share, or US$1.20 per ADS, to be distributed in two installments as part of the shareholder return for the fiscal year 2026. As of the date of this press release, the first installment has been fully paid to shareholders and ADS holders. Details of the second installment will be determined and announced in due course.

Additionally, as part of the shareholder return for the fiscal year 2026, the Company also announced in October 2025 a share repurchase program, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$300 million of its ADSs or common shares over the subsequent 12 months. As of January 27, 2026, the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 1.6 million ADSs for an aggregate consideration of approximately US$86.3 million from the open market under this share repurchase program.

Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 202 5

Net Revenues

For the second fiscal quarter of 2026, New Oriental reported net revenues of US$1,191.4 million, representing a 14.7% increase year over year. The growth was mainly driven by the increase in net revenues from the Company's new educational business initiatives.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the quarter were US$1,125.1 million, representing a 10.4% increase year over year.

Cost of revenues increased by 11.8% year over year to US$556.9 million.

increased by 11.8% year over year to US$556.9 million. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 1.1% year over year to US$194.0 million.

decreased by 1.1% year over year to US$194.0 million. General and administrative expenses for the quarter increased by 15.2% year over year to US$374.3 million.

Total share-based compensation expenses, which were allocated to related operating costs and expenses, increased by 156.8% to US$21.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2026.

Operating Income and Operating Margin

Operating income was US$66.3 million, representing a 244.4% increase year over year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the quarter, excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, was US$89.1 million, representing a 206.9% increase year over year.

Operating margin for the quarter was 5.6%, compared to 1.9% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, for the quarter was 7.5%, compared to 2.8% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net Income and Net Income per ADS

Net income attributable to New Oriental for the quarter was US$45.5 million, representing a 42.3% increase year over year. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental were US$0.29 and US$0.28, respectively.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per ADS

Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental for the quarter, excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, loss/(gain) from fair value change of investments, loss from equity method investments, gain on disposals of investments and others, as well as tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was US$72.9 million, representing a 68.6% increase year over year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental were US$0.46 and US$0.45, respectively.

Cash Flow

Net operating cash inflow for the second fiscal quarter of 2026 was approximately US$323.5 million and capital expenditures for the quarter were US$23.7 million.

Balance Sheet

As of November 30, 2025, New Oriental had cash and cash equivalents of US$1,842.9 million. In addition, the Company had US$1,609.9 million in term deposits and US$1,875.2 million in short-term investment.

New Oriental's deferred revenue, which represents cash collected upfront from customers and related revenue that will be recognized as the services or goods are delivered, at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 was US$2,161.5 million, an increase of 10.2% as compared to US$1,960.6 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended November 30, 202 5

For the first six months of fiscal year 2026, New Oriental reported net revenues of US$2,714.4 million, representing a 9.7% increase year over year.

Operating income was US$377.1 million, representing a 20.7% increase year over year. Non-GAAP operating income, excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 was US$424.7 million, representing a 28.5% increase year over year.

Operating margin for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 was 13.9%, compared to 12.6% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, for the first six months of fiscal year 2026, was 15.6%, compared to 13.4% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income attributable to New Oriental for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 was US$286.2 million, representing a 3.2% increase year over year. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 amounted to US$1.80 and US$1.78, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental, excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (gain)/loss from fair value change of investments, loss from equity method investments, gain on disposals of investments and others, as well as tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 was US$331.2 million, representing a 8.3% increase year over year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental for the first six months of fiscal year 2026 amounted to US$2.08 and US$2.06, respectively.

East Buy's Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended November 30, 2025

New Oriental's subsidiary, East Buy Holding Limited ("East Buy"), a well-known private label products and livestreaming e-commerce platform in China listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced its financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") for the first six months of fiscal year 2026. East Buy's financial information in this section is presented in accordance with IFRSs.

For the first six months ended November 30, 2025, East Buy recorded the total revenue of RMB2.3 billion (US$323.3 million), a 5.7% increase from the revenue of RMB2.2 billion in the same period of the prior fiscal year, and recorded a net profit of RMB239.0 million (US$33.4 million), compared to a net loss of RMB96.5 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. East Buy's gross profit was RMB841.6 million (US$117.7 million) and gross profit margin was 36.4% for the six months ended November 30, 2025.

The translations of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars in this section are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of RMB into U.S. dollars is based on the average exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for the six months ended November 30, 2025, which was RMB7.15 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this section are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Outlook for the Third Quarter and Full Year of the Fiscal Year 202 6

New Oriental expects total net revenues in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026 (December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026) to be in the range of US$1,313.2 million to US$1,348.7 million, representing year over year increase in the range of 11% to 14%.

Driven by encouraging growth across various business lines, New Oriental raises the full year guidance of total net revenues in the fiscal year 2026 (June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026) to be in the range of US$5,292.3 million to US$5,488.3 million, representing a year over year increase in the range of 8% to 12%.

This forecast reflects New Oriental's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change. The forecast is based on the current USD/RMB exchange rate, which is also subject to change.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is a provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings mainly consist of educational services and test preparation courses, private label products and livestreaming e-commerce, overseas study consulting services, and educational materials and distribution. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents ten common shares, are listed and traded on the NYSE. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the third quarter and full year of fiscal year 2026, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as New Oriental's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. New Oriental may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about New Oriental's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to effectively and efficiently manage changes of its existing business and new business; its ability to execute its business strategies; uncertainties in relation to the interpretation and implementation of or proposed changes to, the PRC laws, regulations and policies regarding the private education industry; its ability to attract students without a significant decrease in course fees; its ability to maintain and enhance its "New Oriental" brand; its ability to maintain consistent teaching quality throughout its school network, or service quality throughout its brand; its ability to achieve the benefits it expects from recent and future acquisitions; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to copyright and other intellectual property rights; competition in the private education sector and livestreaming e-commerce business in China; the continuing efforts of its senior management team and other key personnel, health epidemics and other outbreaks in China; and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in its annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New Oriental does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and New Oriental undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement New Oriental's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, New Oriental uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (gain)/loss from fair value change of investments, loss/(gain) from equity method investments, impairment of long-term investments and goodwill, gain on disposals of investments and others, as well as tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments; operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and impairment of goodwill; operating margin excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and impairment of goodwill; and basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, loss/(gain) from fair value change of investments, loss/(gain) from equity method investments, impairment of long-term investments and goodwill, gain on disposals of investments and others, as well as tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

New Oriental believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding from each non-GAAP measure certain items that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. New Oriental believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to New Oriental's historical performance and liquidity. New Oriental believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP measures is that they exclude from each non-GAAP measure certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in its business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

As of November 30

As of May 31 2025

2025 (Unaudited)

(Audited)

USD

USD ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,842,935

1,612,379 Restricted cash, current 163,981

180,724 Term deposits, current 1,219,735

1,092,115 Short-term investments 1,875,204

1,873,502 Accounts receivable, net 37,732

33,629 Inventory, net 92,092

80,884 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 351,069

307,902 Amounts due from related parties, current 5,136

6,567 Total current assets 5,587,884

5,187,702







Restricted cash, non-current 91,222

24,030 Term deposits, non-current 390,129

355,665 Property and equipment, net 798,054

767,346 Land use rights, net 55,314

54,900 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 14,934

12,464 Long-term deposits 54,308

48,815 Intangible assets, net 10,342

13,020 Goodwill, net 44,579

43,832 Long-term investments, net 370,956

388,481 Deferred tax assets, net 80,493

97,932 Right-of-use assets 781,053

793,842 Other non-current assets 11,629

17,470 Total assets 8,290,897

7,805,499







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 94,519

80,484 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 743,408

830,583 Dividend payable 95,179

- Income taxes payable 197,300

167,881 Amounts due to related parties 397

405 Deferred revenue 2,161,514

1,954,464 Operating lease liability, current 262,059

255,997 Total current liabilities 3,554,376

3,289,814







Deferred tax liabilities 13,995

14,174 Unsecured senior notes -

14,403 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 517,795

533,376 Total long-term liabilities 531,790

561,953







Total liabilities 4,086,166

3,851,767







Equity





New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

shareholders' equity 3,886,042

3,661,873 Non-controlling interests 318,689

291,859 Total equity 4,204,731

3,953,732







Total liabilities and equity 8,290,897

7,805,499

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)







For the Three Months Ended November 30

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD Net revenues 1,191,441

1,038,636







Operating cost and expenses (note 1)





Cost of revenues 556,887

498,312 Selling and marketing 193,985

196,121 General and administrative 374,262

324,948 Total operating cost and expenses 1,125,134

1,019,381 Operating income 66,307

19,255 (Loss)/Gain from fair value change of investments (1,337)

2,505 Other income, net 22,235

31,008 Provision for income taxes (24,467)

(14,629) Loss from equity method investments (6,458)

(6,292) Net income 56,280

31,847







Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests (10,828)

84 Net income attributable to New Oriental Education &

Technology Group Inc.'s shareholders 45,452

31,931















Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-

Basic (note 2) 0.03

0.02







Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-

Diluted (note 2) 0.03

0.02







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Basic (note 2) 0.29

0.20







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Diluted (note 2) 0.28

0.19

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)





For the Three Months Ended November 30

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD







Operating income 66,307

19,255 Share-based compensation expenses 21,379

8,325 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisitions 1,444

1,466 Non-GAAP operating income 89,130

29,046







Operating margin 5.6 %

1.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 7.5 %

2.8 %







Net income attributable to New Oriental 45,452

31,931 Share-based compensation expenses 20,451

6,115 Loss/(Gain) from fair value change of

investments 1,337

(2,505) Amortization of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisitions 895

917 Loss from equity method investments 6,458

6,292 Gain on disposals of investments and others (1,480)

- Tax effects on Non-GAAP adjustments (205)

483 Non-GAAP net income attributable to New

Oriental 72,908

43,233







Net income per ADS attributable to New

Oriental- Basic (note 2) 0.29

0.20 Net income per ADS attributable to New

Oriental- Diluted (note 2) 0.28

0.19







Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to

New Oriental - Basic (note 2) 0.46

0.27 Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to

New Oriental - Diluted (note 2) 0.45

0.26







Weighted average shares used in calculating

basic net income per ADS (note 2) 1,589,182,510

1,629,316,430 Weighted average shares used in calculating

diluted net income per ADS (note 2) 1,604,505,363

1,638,260,510







Net income per share - basic 0.03

0.02 Net income per share - diluted 0.03

0.02







Non-GAAP net income per share - basic 0.05

0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 0.05

0.03

Notes:







Note 1: Share-based compensation expenses (in thousands) are included in the operating cost and

expenses as follows:









For the Three Months Ended November 30

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD Cost of revenues 242

710 Selling and marketing 685

2,088 General and administrative 20,452

5,527 Total 21,379

8,325







Note 2: Each ADS represents ten common shares.

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)







For the Three Months Ended November 30

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD







Net cash provided by operating activities 323,468

313,297 Net cash provided by investing activities 277,419

210,129 Net cash used in financing activities (60,010)

(238,419) Effect of exchange rate changes 16,614

(25,085)







Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash 557,491

259,922







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period 1,540,647

1,351,151







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end

of period 2,098,138

1,611,073

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)







For the Six Months Ended November 30

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD Net revenues 2,714,421

2,474,052







Operating cost and expenses (note 1)





Cost of revenues 1,194,682

1,081,833 Selling and marketing 394,561

389,813 General and administrative 748,044

690,001 Total operating cost and expenses 2,337,287

2,161,647 Operating income 377,134

312,405 Gain/(Loss) from fair value change of investments 6,449

(9,408) Other income, net 42,845

70,095 Provision for income taxes (116,009)

(92,180) Loss from equity method investments (6,616)

(6,082) Net income 303,803

274,830







Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling

interests (17,628)

2,531 Net income attributable to New Oriental Education

& Technology Group Inc.'s shareholders 286,175

277,361















Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-

Basic (note 2) 0.18

0.17







Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-

Diluted (note 2) 0.18

0.17







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Basic (note 2) 1.80

1.69







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-

Diluted (note 2) 1.78

1.68

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)





For the Six Months Ended November 30

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD







Operating income 377,134

312,405 Share-based compensation expenses 44,663

15,178 Amortization of intangible assets resulting

from business acquisitions 2,876

2,911 Non-GAAP operating income 424,673

330,494







Operating margin 13.9 %

12.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin 15.6 %

13.4 %







Net income attributable to New Oriental 286,175

277,361 Share-based compensation expenses 42,861

13,504 (Gain) /Loss from fair value change of

investments (6,449)

9,408 Amortization of intangible assets resulting

from business acquisitions 1,783

1,821 Loss from equity method investments 6,616

6,082 Gain on disposals of investments and others (1,480)

- Tax effects on Non-GAAP adjustments 1,657

(2,532) Non-GAAP net income attributable to New

Oriental 331,163

305,644







Net income per ADS attributable to New

Oriental- Basic (note 2) 1.80

1.69 Net income per ADS attributable to New

Oriental- Diluted (note 2) 1.78

1.68







Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable

to New Oriental - Basic (note 2) 2.08

1.86 Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable

to New Oriental - Diluted (note 2) 2.06

1.85







Weighted average shares used in calculating

basic net income per ADS (note 2) 1,588,556,279

1,639,044,478 Weighted average shares used in calculating

diluted net income per ADS (note 2) 1,601,543,511

1,648,700,192







Net income per share - basic 0.18

0.17 Net income per share - diluted 0.18

0.17







Non-GAAP net income per share - basic 0.21

0.19 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 0.21

0.19

Notes:













Note 1: Share-based compensation expenses (in thousands) are included in the operating costs and

expenses as follows:









For the Six Months Ended November 30

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD Cost of revenues 455

(2,436) Selling and marketing 1,296

1,489 General and administrative 42,912

16,125 Total 44,663

15,178







Note 2: Each ADS represents ten common shares.

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)







For the Six Months Ended November 30

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD







Net cash provided by operating activities 515,786

496,507 Net cash used in investing activities (174,293)

(85,027) Net cash used in financing activities (89,445)

(391,913) Effect of exchange rate changes 28,957

2,402







Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 281,005

21,969







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period 1,817,133

1,589,104







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period 2,098,138

1,611,073

Reconciliation between US GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standards

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu was engaged by the company to conduct limited assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" ("HKSAE 3000 (Revised)") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") on the reconciliation of the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the six months ended November 30, 2025 and the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of November 30, 2025 of the company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") between the accounting policies adopted by the Group of the relevant period in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (the "US GAAP") and the International Financial Reporting Standards (the "IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (together, the "Reconciliation").

The limited assurance engagement undertaken in accordance with HKSAE 3000 (Revised) involves performing procedures to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence about whether:

the related adjustments and reclassifications give appropriate effect to those criteria; and

the Reconciliation reflects the proper application of the adjustments and reclassifications to the differences between the Group's accounting policies in accordance with the US GAAP and the IFRSs.

The procedures performed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu were based on their professional judgment, having regard to their understanding of the management's process on preparing the Reconciliation, nature, business performance and financial position of the Group. Given the circumstances of the engagement, the procedures performed included:

(i) Comparing the "Amounts as reported under US GAAP" as of and for the six months ended November 30, 2025 in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix with the financial results as of and for the six months ended November 30, 2025 prepared in accordance with the US GAAP;

(ii) Evaluating the assessment made by the board of directors in identifying the differences between the accounting policies in accordance with the US GAAP and the IFRSs, and the evidence supporting the adjustments and reclassifications made in the Reconciliation in arriving at the "Amounts as reported under IFRSs" in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix; and

(iii) Checking the arithmetic accuracy of the computation of the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix.

The procedures performed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in this limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing from, and are less in extent than for, a reasonable assurance engagement. Consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed. Accordingly, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu do not express a reasonable assurance opinion.

Based on the procedures performed and evidence obtained, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu have concluded that nothing has come to their attention that causes them to believe that:

(i) The "Amounts as reported under US GAAP" as of and for the six months ended November 30, 2025 in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix is not in agreement with the financial results as of and for the six months ended November 30, 2025 prepared in accordance with the US GAAP;

(ii) The adjustments and reclassifications made in the Reconciliation in arriving at the "Amounts as reported under IFRSs" in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix, do not reflect, in all material respects, the different accounting treatments according to the Group's accounting policies in accordance with the US GAAP and the IFRSs of the relevant period; and

(iii) The computation of the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix is not arithmetically accurate.

Appendix

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with US GAAP, which differ in certain respects from IFRSs. The effects of material differences between the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group prepared under US GAAP and IFRSs are as follows:



For the six months ended November 30, 2024 IFRSs adjustments

Amounts as

Investments

measured

at fair value

Share-based

compensation

Lease

accounting

Amounts as reported

under







reported

under US GAAP







IFRSs



Note i

Note ii

Note iii



(US$ in thousand) Cost of revenues (1,081,833)

-

(3,568)

8,729

(1,076,672) Selling and marketing (389,813)

-

(1,930)

971

(390,772) General and

administrative (690,001)

-

(3,921)

2,425

(691,497) Operating income 312,405

-

(9,419)

12,125

315,111



















Interest expense (182)

-

-

(15,493)

(15,675) Gain/(Loss) from fair

value change of

investments (9,408)

(6,106)

-

-

(15,514) Income before

income taxes and

loss from equity

method investments 373,092

(6,106)

(9,419)

(3,368)

354,199



















Provision for income

taxes (92,180)

1,527

-

-

(90,653) Net income 274,830

(4,579)

(9,419)

(3,368)

257,464 Net income

attributable to New

Oriental Education &

Technology Group

Inc.'s shareholders 277,361

(4,579)

(9,419)

(3,368)

259,995



For the six months ended November 30, 2025 IFRSs adjustments

Amounts as

Investments

measured

at fair value

Share-based

compensation

Lease

accounting

Amounts as reported

under







reported

under US GAAP







IFRSs



Note i

Note ii

Note iii



(US$ in thousand) Cost of revenues (1,194,682)

-

54

10,534

(1,184,094) Selling and marketing (394,561)

-

153

854

(393,554) General and

administrative (748,044)

-

1,547

2,847

(743,650) Operating income 377,134

-

1,754

14,235

393,123



















Interest expense -

-

-

(16,322)

(16,322) Gain/(Loss) from fair

value change of

investments 6,449

-

-

-

6,449 Gain on disposal of

financial assets at

FVTPL 2,640

(1,313)

-

-

1,327 Income before

income taxes and

loss from equity

method investments 426,428

(1,313)

1,754

(2,087)

424,782



















Provision for income

taxes (116,009)

197

-

-

(115,812) Net income 303,803

(1,116)

1,754

(2,087)

302,354 Net income

attributable to New

Oriental Education &

Technology Group

Inc.'s shareholders 286,175

(1,116)

1,754

(2,087)

284,726



As of May 31, 2025 IFRSs adjustments

Amounts as

Investments

measured at

fair value

Share-based

compensation

Lease

accounting

Amounts as reported

under







reported

under US GAAP







IFRSs





Note i

Note ii

Note iii





(US$ in thousand) ASSETS

















Long-term

investments, net 388,481

(220,863)

-

-

167,618 Financial assets at

fair value through

profit or loss -

223,355

-

-

223,355 Right-of-use assets 793,842

-

-

(23,485)

770,357 Total assets 7,805,499

2,492

-

(23,485)

7,784,506



















LIABILITIES

















Deferred tax

liabilities 14,174

497

-

-

14,671 Total liabilities 3,851,767

497

-

-

3,852,264



















Total New Oriental

Education &

Technology Group

Inc. shareholders'

equity 3,661,873

1,995

-

(23,485)

3,640,383 Total equity 3,953,732

1,995

-

(23,485)

3,932,242 Total liabilities

and equity 7,805,499

2,492

-

(23,485)

7,784,506



As of November 30, 2025 IFRSs adjustments

Amounts as

Investments

measured at

fair value

Share-based

compensation

Lease

accounting

Amounts as reported

under







reported

under US GAAP







IFRSs





Note i

Note ii

Note iii





(US$ in thousand) ASSETS

















Long-term

investments, net 370,956

(212,802)

-

-

158,154 Financial assets at

fair value through

profit or loss -

215,294

-

-

215,294 Right-of-use assets 781,053

-

-

(25,572)

755,481 Total assets 8,290,897

2,492

-

(25,572)

8,267,817



















LIABILITIES

















Deferred tax

liabilities 13,995

300

-

-

14,295 Total liabilities 4,086,166

300

-

-

4,086,466



















Total New Oriental

Education &

Technology Group

Inc. shareholders'

equity 3,886,042

2,192

-

(25,572)

3,862,662 Total equity 4,204,731

2,192

-

(25,572)

4,181,351 Total liabilities and

equity 8,290,897

2,492

-

(25,572)

8,267,817

Notes

(i) Investments measured at fair value

Under US GAAP, the Group elects measurement alternative to the fair value measurement for the equity securities without readily determinable fair values, under which these investments are measured at cost, less impairment, plus or minus observable price changes of an identical or similar investment of the same issuer with the fair value change recorded in the consolidated statements of operations.

For investments in investee's shares which are determined to be debt securities, the Group accounts for them as available-for-sale investments when they are not classified as either trading or held-to-maturity investments. Available-for-sale investments are reported at fair value, with unrealized gains and losses, net of taxes recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income or loss. Realized gains or losses on the sales of these securities are recognized in the consolidated statements of operations.

Under IFRSs, the aforementioned investments are classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and measured at fair value. Fair value changes of these long-term investments are recognized in profit or loss.

(ii) Share-based compensation

Under US GAAP, the Group recognized as compensation expenses net of forfeitures as they occur using graded vesting method over the requisite service period.

Under IFRSs, the compensation expenses are recognized net of estimated forfeitures using graded vesting method over the requisite service period.

(iii) Lease accounting

Under US GAAP, the amortization of the right-of-use assets and interest expense related to the lease liabilities are recorded together as lease expense to produce a straight-line recognition effect in profit or loss.

Under IFRSs, the amortization of the right-of-use asset is on a straight-line basis while the interest expense related to the lease liabilities are measured at amortized cost.

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.