NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON NOVEMBER 28, 2023

News provided by

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

27 Oct, 2023, 05:34 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will hold an annual general meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders (the "Notice of AGM") at No. 6 Hai Dian Zhong Street Haidian District, Beijing, People's Republic of China on November 28, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., local time. Holders of record of common shares of the Company at the close of business on the October 30, 2023 (Hong Kong time) are entitled to notice of, to attend and vote at, the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") as of the close of business on October 30, 2023, New York time who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying common shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

The board of directors of New Oriental fully supports the Amended M&AA (defined in the Notice of AGM) and recommends that shareholders and holders of ADSs vote in favor of the resolution set out in the Notice of AGM. The Notice of AGM and form of proxy for the AGM are available on the Company's website at http://investor.neworiental.org.

You may obtain an electronic copy of the Company's annual report, free of charge, from the Company's website at http://investor.neworiental.org, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is a provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings mainly consist of educational services and test preparation courses, private label products and livestreaming e-commerce and other services, and overseas study consulting services. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents ten common shares, are listed and traded on the NYSE. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Sisi Zhao
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
Tel: +86-10-6260-5568
Email: [email protected]

Ms. Rita Fong
FTI Consulting
Tel: +852 3768 4548
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Also from this source

New Oriental Announces Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2023

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services...

New Oriental to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 25, 2023

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.