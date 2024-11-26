New Oriental Rug Store Opening in Lancaster County

Orientiq announces grand opening on Black Friday, bringing hope to struggling families.

COLUMBIA, Pa., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orientiq, a new oriental rug store located in Columbia, Pa, has announced its grand opening for November 29-30, 2024. During this event, customers can meet the Orientiq team, browse their unique products, and try authentic Turkish coffee, tea, and other sweets.

Orientiq purchased a building in downtown Columbia to serve as their store to sell premier hand-woven oriental carpets and rugs to local customers. Previously available only on their website, the rugs and carpets will now be displayed for customers to see in person, giving a chance to see and feel the quality of the products. Additionally, it allows the Orientiq team to interact with the local community.

"We're not just selling rugs—we're weaving connections," says the team at Orientiq. "Our dream is that every customer leaves knowing they've made a difference."

The new store is located at 22 S 2nd Street, Columbia, PA and will be the headquarters for the business as well. With the goal of providing an outlet for Afghan and Pakistani weavers to sell their products in the United States, Orientiq's motto is "Weaving Hope, One Rug at a Time!"

About Orientiq's Rugs

Orientiq's collection includes intricately designed carpets, each one taking months to complete. Made from natural vegetable dyes and locally sourced wool, these rugs are as authentic as they are beautiful. Each piece reflects not only the skill of its maker but also the cultural heritage of the region it comes from. From the shearing of sheep to the final knot, the entire process shows tradition and craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations.

The story of Orientiq began in 2023, during a conversation in an Afghan home in Istanbul, Turkey. Inspired by the beauty of traditional handmade carpets and the challenges faced by the artisans who create them, Chris Stoltzfus (founder) set out to build a business centered on near-direct trade. By eliminating middlemen, Orientiq can guarantee that a significant portion of every sale supports the weavers directly.

"We want people to know that their purchase isn't just decor—it's a means of survival for someone," shared Stoltzfus. "These rugs tell the stories of widows, orphans, and families striving to make a dignified living."

"Every rug is unique," Stoltzfus explains. "When you own one, you are part of that story—a piece of someone's dream."

Orientiq has two collections of rugs that are presented; the Noorzai Collection and the Elvan Collection. Each collection features carpets with a specific origin. The Noorzai Collection is a group of Afghan carpets that have been made by widows, orphans, and struggling families. The Elvan Collection is a group of Turkmen carpets specifically from Afghanistan made with traditional designs and dyes.

For more info, visit their website at www.orientiq.store/.

