New Oriental to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on January 20, 2019

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2019, before the U.S. market opens on January 20, 2020. New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on January 20, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (9 PM on January 20, 2020, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 Hong Kong, China: +852-3018-6771 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 United Kingdom: +44-20-3621-4779

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. The passcode is "7652629".

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until January 28, 2020:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Passcode: 7652629

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org .

About New Oriental

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, overseas study consulting services, pre-school education and study tour. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDU."

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Charlotte Cheung

FTI Consulting

Tel: +852 3768 4732

Email: charlotte.cheung@fticonsulting.com

Ms. Sisi Zhao

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Tel: +86-10-6260-5568

Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

