New Original Documentary "NO WAY BACK: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care" to Receive a World Premiere Event at AMC Theatres Throughout the US - June 21, 4:30 and 7:30 PM

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How are today's youth being impacted by transitioning genders into their teens and young adult years? The new original documentary "NO WAY BACK," produced by lifelong California Democrats and LGBT activists, takes a non-religious, non-political, and non-ideological look on the subject of gender-affirmative medical practices, the risks and side effects of cross-sex hormones, surgeries, and the long-term health implications of gender medicalization. This "nuanced, compassionate, deeply researched and mild-mannered" documentary features five young people discussing the medical care they received for gender dysphoria, and how they subsequently realized they were given the wrong treatment. Twelve experts in pediatrics, mental health, sociology and endocrinology with decades of clinical practice (including an Oxford professor) examine the pros and cons of the current practices. The goal of "NO WAY BACK," which cites 45 academic medical studies and journalist articles, is to make a substantial contribution to the debate around medical transitioning for adolescents and young adults.

There is no consensus among all medical providers on how to treat identity disorders in the exploding new cohort of youth with no previous history of dysphoria. These patients have multiple mental co-morbidities (Autism, ADHD, PTSD, borderline personality disorder, adverse childhood experiences, sexual trauma). Instead of giving a differential diagnosis, or a holistic treatment plan, the doctors quickly prescribe wrong-sex hormones on the 1st appointment. The common theme was the slow realization that gender transition did not alleviate the depression, anxiety and mental illnesses the patients were struggling with all along.

"NO WAY BACK" is a Winner or the Official Selection of 10 international film festivals (including Docs Without Borders, Berlin Indie Festival, and Beyond Hollywood International Film Festival). It will be released online and on DVD (July 2023) by Panacol Productions and Deplorable Films LLC, an international distribution company based in Los Angeles.

"I turned to professionals, doctors. I was not helped. Instead, I was ushered along, rather mindlessly, and I have permanent damage because of it." Laura Becker, ex-patient.

