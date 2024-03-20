New Original Podcast "Keeping Up with Sports" Coming Soon, with Hosts Caitlyn Jenner, Lamar Odom, Zach Hirsch, Featuring Conversations with the Biggest Names in Sports and Entertainment

Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Headlines Premiere Episode; Upcoming Guests Include Steve-O, Seth Davis, Bryce Hall, and Amber Rose

"Keeping Up with Sports" Will Be Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Banter Entertainment Network, the podcast network dedicated to fostering meaningful conversations, today announced their latest project, "Keeping Up with Sports," a new podcast hosted by Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, NBA Champion Lamar Odom, and award-winning sports podcaster Zach Hirsch. Featuring interviews with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, "Keeping Up with Sports" delivers a fresh, unflinching look at what it takes to be the best. The podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other audio providers.

"Keeping Up with Sports" breaks free from the conventional sports podcast mold by examining what it takes to be a winner. Each episode goes beyond the headlines, providing listeners with an entertaining perspective on the personal stories behind the champions, delving into the highs and lows of being in the spotlight, recounting early struggles on the path to success, and exploring how today's athletes navigate difficulties along their journeys.

"As someone who has been in the sports and entertainment world my entire professional life - as an athlete, broadcaster, commentator, and ambassador - I am excited to be involved in this new podcast. I am thrilled to lead a genuine dialogue with our guests, and my co-hosts," said Caitlyn Jenner. "I know the dialogues we have on 'Keeping up with Sports' will emphasize athletes' unique stories and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community."

In the premiere episode, the trio sit down with boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard to discuss his proudest moment, the importance of having the right trainer, what it takes to overcome defeat, and more. Upcoming guests include CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis, boxer Bryce Hall, model Amber Rose, world champion boxer Zab Judah, professional stuntman Steve-O, UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett, and more.

"I'm captivated by the concept of 'Keeping Up with Sports,' said Lamar Odom. "It's refreshing to be a part of a podcast that not only delves into the triumphs in sports but also explores the human side of being an athlete. With Caitlyn and Zach by my side, you can guarantee that the conversations will be insightful, engaging, and inspiring."

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible podcast," said Zach Hirsch. "The three of us play off each other so naturally and the chemistry brings out the best in all our guests. It's the next generation of sports shows."

Filmed on location at Sunset Strip’s iconic Andaz West Hollywood hotel, "Keeping Up with Sports" also reveals the often-unspoken challenges of being a professional athlete. Through unfiltered discussions on taboo topics such as mental health struggles, addiction, and the difficult decision to walk away from it all, "Keeping Up with Sports" invites a candid dialogue on critical issues within the sports and entertainment industries.

"Keeping Up with Sports" is executive produced by Billy Uicker. Katia Dragotis is the producer on the show for Purple Banter Entertainment Network, the creative partner for "Keeping up with Sports." For more information, visit KeepingUpWithSports.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, or X.

