New Original Vintage Rita Rose Song 'My Silent Wall' Theme Song for Children Separated From Parents at Border

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita Rose (Vintage Rita Rose) and her agents located here and in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota announced the release of an original song that is called "My Silent Wall" which is published in a music video format focused on the children and families being separated at the wall and border between the United States and Mexico.

Rite Rose has dedicated the song "My Silent Wall" to the helpless children who are innocent victims of their parents' actions and our United States governmental regulations.

My Silent Wall

Rita Rose, composer, singer, and pianist is quoted as saying, "I hope and pray that in this crisis the politicians in our country will work together for a bipartisan solution to help these children who are crying out for their parents. The song, 'My Silent Wall' is their theme song dedicated to them as I hear their cries." Rita Rose went on to say, "No matter what your political beliefs we do not want to see children suffer in these United States. In our United States let the flag wave and let all our children be happy."

The song "My Silent Wall" link is located on YouTube and is available for free download and sharing in this crisis to help inspire a solution.

You can also visit directly Vintage Rita Rose on her YouTube page for direct access to "My Silent Wall," and all her other music and general information.

Rita Rose stated she will be available for interviews and performances at no cost to help support benefit concerts or other fund-raising activities in support of the children.

Pictures of Rita Rose at her piano: https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/965773300709277698/3Qqhc-Jp.jpg or https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_banners/628027743/1505754201/1500x500.

Please contact her agent Chris Bohler at 763-221-8049 or via Bohlertrade@aol.com to arrange a press interview or for playing of her original "My Silent Wall" or her other originals for the benefit of the cause of helping the "Children" now stuck at the wall and separated from their parents.

About Vintage Rita Rose

Vintage Rita Rose has been acclaimed for her jazzy, blues repertoire. Her voice has been described as sweet angelic, pure, silky, sultry, velvety vocalist, and powerful signer of both classics and originals.

Vintage Rita Rose is a miracle, as she battled back from cancer at age of 19, with the removal of her thyroid. She fought back through a long rehabilitation period to restore her speaking voice and eventually her singing voice. Remarkably, her new vocals transformed her voice from classic to angelic.

Rita Rose has also lived her entire life with Fibromyalgia. Rita Rose presents herself in every composition with empathy for those who have suffered disabilities by singing and playing from the heart. You will often find her in the hospitals and nursing homes cheering the sick, the poor, and the helpless with her music.

Rita Rose is a graduate with a music degree from Five Towns College on Long Island and member of ASCAP.

Rita Rose has appeared on the following radio shows: "Joe Franklin's Memory Lane"; WOR-AM; "NYC Breakfast on Long Island"; "Ray Heatherton Radio Show"; "The Morning Show"; WALK-AM NY with "Robert Tirado Musicians Hour"; WGBB "Long Island Radio Show"; among many others.

To learn more about Vintage Rita Rose please contact

Chris Bohler, Media Relations

420 Summit Avenue

St. Paul, MN 55102

763-221-8049

Bohlertrade@aol.com

www.vintageritarose.com

Related Links

http://www.vintageritarose.com

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLwH_m_0jTc

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-original-vintage-rita-rose-song-my-silent-wall-theme-song-for-children-separated-from-parents-at-border-300670308.html

SOURCE Vintage Rita Rose