New Orleans & Company and the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Secure a New Event from GalaxyCon

GalaxyCon Continues Expansion with GalaxyCon New Orleans Set to Debut in July 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans & Company and the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) secure an expansion event from GalaxyCon set for July 11-13, 2025. GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company, is continuing its major expansion with the addition of GalaxyCon New Orleans at the NOENMCC. This new event is in addition to the company's recent announcements that it is also expanding into the Miami FL, St. Louis MO, Philadelphia PA, Orlando FL, Chicago IL, Cleveland OH, and Savannah GA markets.

"New Orleans is a perfect new market to bring our festival of fandom," said Mike Broder, founder of GalaxyCon. "Unlike other conventions, the fun doesn't stop at sundown at GalaxyCon, and we know that fans in and around New Orleans will appreciate our brand of entertainment that continues well past midnight and into the early morning hours."

GalaxyCon New Orleans Set For July 2025 Post this

"Securing GalaxyCon on the heels of booking several other large conventions is a testament to New Orleans & Company's talented Convention Sales and Services team," said Walter J. Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the city's official destination sales and marketing organization for the New Orleans tourism industry. "Together with our partners at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the hospitality community, we continue to show New Orleans is Built to Host a diverse lineup of events each year."

GalaxyCon brings engaging events to cities across the United States for more than a convention. Boasting over 400 hours of must-see programming, these events are a festival for fans and celebration of nerd culture. Meet and greet with your favorite stars, bond with your fellow fans on the show floor, get a best friend's tattoo, battle it out in the arcade, and then party the night away. GalaxyCon After Dark offers entertainment into the wee hours of the morning, not shutting the doors at midnight.

"New Orleans will deliver an out of this world experience for GalaxyCon guests in 2025," said Michael J. Sawaya, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. "The Convention Center provides an immersive experience where fans can celebrate their favorite characters, pop culture icons and gaming prowess in a setting as dynamic as they are. This will truly be an event to remember, and we are proud to be involved."

Tickets for GalaxyCon New Orleans are on sale now at https://galaxycon.com/pages/live-events , and special celebrity guests will be announced on the GalaxyCon website and social media in the coming months.

With the addition of New Orleans, GalaxyCon's schedule of large-scale fandom events has increased to eighteen in 2025, which is up from eleven events in 2024. Additional shows for 2025 are still to be announced, but GalaxyCon's current 2025 calendar includes:

January 3-5, 2025: Animate! Raleigh (Raleigh, NC)

February 14-16, 2025: Animate! Miami (Miami, FL)

March 27-30, 2025: GalaxyCon Richmond (Richmond, VA)

May 2-4, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Chicago (Rosemont, IL)

May 23-25, 2025: GalaxyCon Oklahoma City (Oklahoma City, OK)

June 13-15, 2025: Animate! Columbus (Columbus, OH)

July 11-13, 2025: GalaxyCon New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

July 24-27, 2025: GalaxyCon Raleigh (Raleigh, NC)

August 8-10, 2025: Animate! Orlando (Orlando, FL)

August 15-17, 2025: GalaxyCon San Jose (San Jose, CA)

August 29-31, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Cleveland (Cleveland, OH)

September 12-14, 2025: Animate! Des Moines (Des Moines, IA)

September 12-14, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Des Moines (Des Moines, IA)

October 3-5, 2025: Animate! Philadelphia (Oaks, PA)

October 10-12, 2025: GalaxyCon St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

October 17-19, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Richmond (Richmond, VA)

November 14-16, 2025: Nightmare Weekend Savannah (Savannah, VA)

December 5-7, 2025: GalaxyCon Columbus (Columbus, OH)

"New Orleans is a fantastic new addition to our jam-packed 2025 schedule," said Peter Katz, Senior VP at GalaxyCon. "We haven't announced everything just yet for 2025, but when it's all said and done, we'll be nearly double the number of events from last year."

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans' tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world. For more information, visit us at neworleans.com or on social media @VisitNewOrleans or @Neworleansandco.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC)

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is the sixth largest Convention Center in the United States and provides the largest single exhibit space in the country. Our recent LEED Gold certification makes NOENMCC the largest LEED-certified project in Louisiana and the largest convention center project in the U.S. certified under LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance, as well as the first convention center in the world to be awarded initial certification under LEED Gold v4.1 O+MA. A leading contributor to the city's robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.

About GalaxyCon LLC

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San Jose attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

Media Contacts:

Justin Burkhardt, [email protected], 610-730-3709

Tammy Austin, 504-442-4786, [email protected]

Kelly Schulz, 504-421-0962, [email protected]

SOURCE GalaxyCon LLC