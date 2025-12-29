New Orleans & Company Announces Top 10 Tourism Industry Accomplishments for 2025

Despite challenges, New Orleans ends 2025 with thousands of events and numerous accolades, creating momentum for a successful 2026

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans & Company is closing out a dynamic year, marked by unexpected challenges, major events and meaningful milestones that strengthened the city's reputation as a destination that is Built to Host.

"As we close out 2025, we're taking time to reflect on a year that asked a great deal of New Orleans and, in return, revealed the strength, spirit and resolve of our incredible community," said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. "From global mega-events such as Super Bowl LIX to deeply meaningful cultural moments, the team at New Orleans & Company delivered for our community, our partners and our visitors. These accomplishments are the result of extraordinary collaboration across our city, and all of the hard work has positioned New Orleans with great momentum as we look ahead to 2026."

The top ten accomplishments for New Orleans tourism industry in 2025 are:

1) Super Bowl LIX

In February, New Orleans hosted Super Bowl LIX, delivering record-setting success. This was our record tying 11th time hosting Super Bowl in New Orleans. Super Bowl and surrounding events generated $1.25 billion in total economic activity statewide, more than doubling the impact of the 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl and ranking as the second most financially impactful Super Bowl of all-time. The Philadelphia Eagles may have taken home the Lombardi trophy in 2025, but New Orleans took home the win, as Super Bowl LIX was a resounding success. Hats off to the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee and our partners at the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.

2) Amtrak Mardi Gras Service

In August, the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service returned for the first time since Hurricane Katrina connecting New Orleans, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, Pascagoula and Mobile by rail. Since its launch, ridership has been more than double initial estimates and has necessitated additional cars for peak demand times. New Orleans recently hosted a meeting of the Amtrak Board of Directors where it was revealed that customer satisfaction scores along the Mardi Gras Service Route lead the nation.

3) UNESCO Creative City of Music

In late October, New Orleans was designated a Creative City for Music by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. The designation gives the city's musicians and music economy prestigious global recognition and opportunities to connect and collaborate with other international Creative Cities. New Orleans is one of only 10 American cities in the Creative Cities Network.

4) MICHELIN Recognition

New Orleans received widespread recognition during the inaugural MICHELIN Guide to the American South Ceremony in November. Emeril's debuted in the guide with an unprecedented two stars, and Chef E.J. Lagasse became the youngest chef ever to earn a two-star distinction. Many other local restaurants received recognition:

Zasu and Saint Germain each received one MICHELIN star

Chef E.J. Lagasse received the MICHELIN Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award

11 restaurants received the Bib Gourmand distinction, which recognizes eateries for offering great food at a great value

18 New Orleans restaurants were recommended by MICHELIN

For the full list, click here.

5) NOLAxNOLA Fifth Anniversary

This year, New Orleans celebrated the fifth anniversary of NOLAxNOLA, a two-week celebration of New Orleans culture and music benefitting the city's venues and musicians. While producing over 350 shows in 56 venues, the event raised more than $10K for local charities. This milestone year proved the overall success of culturally-driven events like this, with $1,058,700 distributed to New Orleans venues, musicians, comedians and a wide array of cultural artists. NOLAxNOLA was born during COVID as a way to sustain musicians and venues, and was such a success it has become an annual tradition and a staple of our fall festival calendar.

6) UFC 318

UFC made a triumphant return to New Orleans in July, selling out the Smoothie King Center. In partnership with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, UFC 318 Holloway vs. Louisiana's own Dustin Poirier drew an enthusiastic crowd of 18,138 attendees and generated $8.09 million in ticket sales – the highest grossing gate in Smoothie King history and a prime example of how New Orleans is Built to Host major events like these.

7) K20

The 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina was a deeply emotional week for New Orleans, offering space to reflect on the amazing progress our city has made, as well as the work we have left to do. New Orleans & Company highlighted the collective efforts across industries that contributed to one of the most remarkable comeback stories in history. Two decades later, New Orleans is a stronger place to live, learn, work and visit, due to strategic investments, a new airport, expanded hotels and attractions, a transformed riverfront, a world class hurricane risk reduction system and enhanced flood protection and national recognition for excellence in adaptation and resilience.

8) MindTrip AI

New Orleans & Company partnered with MindTrip, an AI-powered platform empowering everyone to travel differently. MindTrip has been integrated into the New Orleans & Company website, www.neworleans.com, making it seamless for visitors to plan the perfect trip. Implementing innovative strategies like this one is one of the ways New Orleans & Company aims to meet the needs of customers and potential visitors, by making it easy for them to build memories and experience the best New Orleans has to offer.

9) Vision 2035

New Orleans & Company capped off 2025 with the launch of Vision 2035 - a comprehensive, 10-year long-term roadmap, designed to enhance the region into a more harmonious place to live, learn, work and visit, created in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, GNO, Inc., Jefferson Economic Development Commission, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce and the Urban League of Louisiana. For the full plan, visit www.neworleans.com/vision2035.

10) Awards

New Orleans Destination Awards and Honors:

New Orleans & Company Awards and Honors:

Northstar Stella Awards named New Orleans & Company Best CVB/DMO in the Southeast

Smart Meetings Magazine honored New Orleans & Company as one of the Best Cosmopolitan CVB/DMOs in the Country in its 2025 Smart Stars Awards

Smart Meetings Magazine named New Orleans & Company a 2025 Platinum Choice Award winner, recognizing excellence in service and destination leadership

Travel Weekly Magellan Awards recognized New Orleans & Company for excellence in Destination Marketing, Advertising and Communications and as a Culinary Destination

Prevue Magazine honored New Orleans & Company as a 2025 Prevue Visionary Award winner for innovation and leadership in the meetings and incentives industry

Meetings Today Best of Awards recognized New Orleans & Company by its meeting planner audience

Convention South Magazine awarded New Orleans & Company its Readers' Choice Award

New Orleans City Business honored Walt Leger III as a 2025 Icon Award Honoree

Newsweek recognized Walt Leger III, President & CEO, among New Destinations: Global Travel and Tourism Leaders – 2025

Meetings Today named Walt Leger III a 2025 Trendsetter for his leadership in destination crisis management

Biz New Orleans recognized Walt Leger III in its Biz 500: Influential Leaders list

New Orleans City Business named Stephanie Turner, SVP of Convention Sales & Strategies, one of the Women Who Lead – New Orleans for 2025

Smart Meetings Magazine recognized Stephanie Turner as a Visionary in its 2025 Women in Meetings Awards

New Orleans City Business included New Orleans & Company leadership among the Power 50: Most Influential People – 2025.

"2025 was not without its challenges," Leger noted. "The horrific New Year's Day terrorist attack of January 1 took the lives of 14 people and forever changed the lives of many others. On this solemn anniversary we continue to mourn the victims, honor the heroic first responders, and thank our city's many supporters who refused to let hate win in a city filled with so much joy."

Leger continued, "Next came a historic snowstorm, however, in typical New Orleans fashion, our team rallied and with our hospitality community, we successfully and safely hosted a major citywide convention that same week. In the spring, headwinds emerged, resulting in an approximate 20 percent drop in international visitation from Canada, a reduction in federal meetings and business travel, and economic uncertainty among some domestic travelers that caused them to postpone trips. Despite the challenges, the New Orleans & Company team never waivered and continued to deliver win after win for the city and its people."

New Orleans & Company expects to end 2025 with 61.4 percent hotel occupancy, down 5.4 percent from 2024. 2025 visitor numbers will not be available until the spring of 2026. In 2024, New Orleans welcomed over 19 million visitors for only the second time in history and for the first time since COVID.

In addition to the top 10 milestones, the New Orleans & Company team achieved all 2025 business goals surrounding four strategic goals:

Deliver the most innovative and exceptional sales and service

Make New Orleans a great place to live, work and visit

Create and own a world-class brand for New Orleans

Build international tourism

With a strong meetings and conventions calendar and a slate of exciting upcoming events including Rockin' 1000, Sail 250 and the America's Selection of Bocuse D'Or and Pastry World Cup, New Orleans & Company is poised for an even stronger 2026.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans' tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world. For more information, visit us at neworleans.com or on social media @VisitNewOrleans or @Neworleansandco.

SOURCE New Orleans & Company