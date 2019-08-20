New Orleans based architecture firm wins four major awards

R+D AWARD for Performative Millwork at Alliance Theatre

The Woodruff Arts Center

Atlanta, Georgia

Realized through handcraft and augmented reality, Trahan Architects transformed a historic venue into an interactive destination made possible through the combination of artistry, design, and laser technology. The result is the steam-bent handcrafted millwork theatre interior made possible with the latest 3D scanning technology, which merges design, sustainable construction, and acoustical excellence.

The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies award The American Architecture Award for 2019 to the following two projects by Trahan Architects:

111 North

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

111 North is a slender twenty-six story residential tower proposed along the Mississippi River in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. With a lot size of only 2,265 SF., the project utilizes an efficient core and innovative structural design to provide twenty-three dwelling units (one unit per floor). The units include custom walnut cabinetry, beautiful marble counters and accents, architectural poured-in-place concrete and floor-to-ceiling glass which offers stunning views of the surrounding downtown area.

Laredo Conference Center

Laredo, Texas

The San Agustin historic district setting for the Laredo Convention Center offered points of departure for the architectural expression of the complex. The massing of the new construction aligns with the street wall of the Ortiz House, limiting the overall height of the complex to just over 28 feet. As all event spaces are "double-height" volumes requiring column-free spans, the complex will offer clear heights of 20 feet or more. The new convention center wraps around two historic structures: the Ortiz House & 907 Zaragoza Street, redeveloping these structures for use as critical assets for the project. Access points along the perimeter of the site are aligned to historic features such as San Agustin Cathedral, the La Posada Hotel and the Rio Grande River.

The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies awarded Trahan Architects the International Architecture Award for 2019

Magazine Street Residence

New Orleans, Louisiana

Located within the Picayune Place historic neighborhood of New Orleans' Central Business District, the Residence is a contemporary intervention situated on a vacant site in the heart of the city. Along Magazine Street the original 1854 façade stands as the only remnant of a structure that was destroyed in a fire over 20 years ago. The design of the residence is centered on creating a place of quiet contemplation and repose in a city filled with excess and revelry. The house itself is a simple part of a cast-in-place concrete box which is located beside a monumental weathered steel sculpture wall. The large steel panels form the backdrop for the interior of the house, informing the relationship between inside and out, natural light and shadow. The material palette is limited to museum-quality concrete, glass and steel which enhances the quality of natural light reflected into the house. Editing out internal visual and acoustical distractions was primary to all decisions, resulting in an atmosphere of subtlety informed by the seasons.

https://trahanarchitects.com

https://www.instagram.com/trahanarchitects

https://www.facebook.com/trahanarchitects/

SOURCE Trahan Architects

Related Links

https://trahanarchitects.com

