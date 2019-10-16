New Orleans Convention Center Authority Launches Latest Expansion

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Convention Center Authority, the governing board of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, announced the launch of SEBconnect, a new, first-of-its-kind tool built to create awareness and educate local business owners in real-time about available contracting and purchasing opportunities at the Convention Center.

Because research shows 90% of mobile time is spent on apps, SEBconnect is an efficient way to engage with small businesses. According to the Authority's Small and Emerging Business Committee Chair, Bonita Robertson, "Small business growth is so important to the development of our state and local economy. We are committed to maximizing small and emerging business opportunities between the Convention Center and local vendors, and SEBconnect is a great example of how we're answering the call from our local business community to better streamline the process of connecting with the Center."

Through various research methodologies including two focus group studies, the Convention Center found many local small business owners were missing opportunities because either they were not aware of these openings, or that these opportunities were not available for their business. SEBconnect, the first mobile app of its kind, is designed to simplify the process by connecting local businesses with push and text notifications to the most up-to-date contract and purchasing offerings at the Convention Center.

Moreover, for those who are not certified, SEBconnect makes the certification process easy and transparent by connecting business owners with the right point of contact for certification through the Hudson, State and Local Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (SLDBE) and Louisiana Unified Certification Program (LAUCP).

SEBconnect represents another important milestone for the Small and Emerging Businesses program which launched in 2017. Earlier this year, the Authority hired Small Business Program Director, Rocsean Spencer to help promote the importance of diversity, inclusion and small business development at the Convention Center.

"Connecting has been cited as the number one unwritten rule of success in business," said Spencer. "Who are you connected to? Let's SEBconnect!"

In addition to SEBconnect, the SEB program has a dedicated webpage at exhallnola.com, devoted to assisting business owners with State and Local program certification as well as an integrated outreach campaign to educate business owners on the opportunities at the Convention Center.

"Since launching our SEB outreach program, we've made great strides in better connecting with our local small business vendors. The SEBconnect app will make it easier. I am extremely proud of the dedication our team and the Authority has shown and look forward to seeing what's next," said Michael Sawaya, President and General Manager of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Free download available now for Android, and for iOS in November. For download information visit exhallnola.com.

SOURCE Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Convention Center Authority

Related Links

https://exhallnola.com

