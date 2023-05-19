New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to Offer Parking Reservations and Onsite Digital Payments with ParkMobile

Event attendees and visitors can find and reserve parking in advance or pay for parking onsite via the ParkMobile app or web link

NEW ORLEANS, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center announced a new partnership with ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group. As a result of this new partnership, event attendees and guests to the Convention Center can now reserve and pay for parking before their visit via ParkMobile's online parking reservations and digital payment platform. Users can also pay for parking onsite through the ParkMobile app.

With ParkMobile's approximately forty-five million users across North America, the integration of the mobile app reservations offering at the NOENMCC will now provide a consistent user experience for conference attendees traveling from across the country. ParkMobile currently services nearly 600,000 users in Louisiana and plans to continue to expand its mobile parking services across the state and region.

"Through introducing ParkMobile's easy-to-use technology, each event will have a unique link to reserve and pay to park. Visitors are guaranteed a parking spot before they arrive on property," said Convention Center President, Michael J. Sawaya. "Our visitor experience is our top priority, and with the integration of the reservation and onsite digital payment service, our guest experience is even more seamless."

"ParkMobile's reservation and onsite digital payment services creates a better experience for event and conference attendees. As we work to achieve our goal of making cities more livable, we're thrilled to partner with New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to bring the ease of ParkMobile to their drivers," said David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Managing Director.

ParkMobile is available both iPhone and Android devices or can be accessed on a mobile web browser. To make a parking reservation, users can search for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or on the dedicated NOENMCC ParkMobile website then select the lot where they would like to park.

After the reservation is booked, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or printed permit. To pay for parking onsite via the ParkMobile app or website, the users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the strategically located signs within the parking lot. More information about parking at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center can be found on the Center's website.

