New Orleans' GAINSWave Offers GAINSWave® in Louisiana

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Alan Arrington, M.D.. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. New Orleans' GAINSWave is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 8422 Oak St, New Orleans, LA 70118, USA.

Dr. Alan Arrington's career began by achieving his medical degree from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He went on to complete an internship in internal medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, had residencies in internal medicine at Oschner Medical Foundation New Orleans, Louisiana, neurology and internal medicine at UC Davis Medical School in California. He completed fellowships in pulmonary diseases, sleep disorders medicine and age management medicine at Tulane University and Stanford University and with both Age Management Medical Group as well as the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

He has had training in and is a practitioner of GAINSWave therapy, PRP and the "P and O" shot procedures pioneered by Charles Runels, MD. His excitement in GAINSWave therapy as well as in anti-aging medicine in general centers around the ability to prevent illness, enhance longevity and cure underlying conditions.

