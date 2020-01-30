New Orleans Pelicans Increase their Focus on Recovery with Cutting-Edge Recovery Room featuring NormaTec Technology

The Pelicans added seventeen PULSE PRO 2.0 Lower Body Recovery Systems, which include attachments for both the legs and hips, for the team to travel with, and four additional systems to be used exclusively in their Athletic Training Recovery Room. The Pelicans have incorporated NormaTec's world-class recovery systems into their training protocols to enhance player performance and speed up the time to get back to full capacity in-between workouts.

"We know how extremely important recovery is as it relates not only to getting an athlete back to baseline, but also its impact on player performance and injury prevention," said Aaron Nelson, VP of Player Care and Performance for the New Orleans Pelicans. "NormaTec helps give every one of our players the opportunity to keep their body performing at a high level by adequately recovering after every workout and game."

NormaTec's PULSE 2.0 Series Recovery Systems help players speed up recovery off the court, giving them a competitive advantage, and ultimately, perform at their peak every day. The Pelicans were already utilizing NormaTec for athlete recovery and have now significantly increased the number of units that the team has access to.

"We are proud to be working even more closely with the Pelicans this year and to see them benefitting from NormaTec's recovery technology," said Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec. "The game of basketball continues to evolve, and we look forward to more outstanding performance from the Pelicans."

NormaTec's patented Pulse Massage Pattern was created by a physician bioengineer to help with circulatory conditions. The technology is now relied on by over 97% of professional sports teams in the USA for athlete recovery. The NormaTec PULSE 2.0 Series systems increase blood flow and reduce pain and soreness, helping athletes to stay fresh and maximize their training.

