New Orleans Saints Pro-Bowler Terron Armstead Joins Local Youth And Community Leaders For Laureus USA's Annual New Orleans Day of Sport

"I am thrilled to be out here today, providing positive sport opportunities for youth in the New Orleans community," Terron said. "Through my foundation I work to empower young people and give them the tools they need to become leaders. Sport is great tool for developing young leaders, so I'm excited to partner with Laureus on this event."

This annual event celebrates the success of Sport for Good New Orleans, an initiative made up of local leaders committed to strengthening the community by using the power of sport to create sustainable change in the lives of underserved youth. Laureus USA originally launched Sport for Good New Orleans in 2014 thanks to funding from Mercedes-Benz USA, who continue to support this initiative each year. As part of this initiative, Laureus awards grants to local non-profits who are using sport as a tool for social change. Alongside these grants, Laureus provides training and professional development for coaches and staff, networking events to share best practices, and monitoring and evaluation support to help expand each program's impact and reach. Now in its sixth year of operation, Sport for Good New Orleans is funding 13 organizations and leading a coalition of 25 organizations who collectively serve over 100,000 youth throughout New Orleans.

"We are proud of the impact being made through Sport for Good New Orleans and excited to continue this important, life-changing work in 2020," said Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, Laureus USA CEO and Olympic Gold Medalist. "We remain committed to working alongside local leaders and organizations to increase access to sports-based youth development programs for young people, especially those in under-resourced communities."

At today's event, 200 youth from the community will participate in a "Try-athlon" sampling a variety of sports and activities led by Sport for Good New Orleans grantees and partners. Student volunteers from Tulane University Women's Basketball team and Xavier University Cheer team will be on hand to help run the day's festivities.

Since launching Sport for Good New Orleans in September 2014, Laureus has expanded its successful Sport for Good Cities program to three additional cities. Sport of Good Atlanta launched in July 2017 and Sport for Good New York and Sport for Good Chicago launched in 2018.

About Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA (Laureus USA)

Laureus USA believes in the power of sport to change the world, as proclaimed by our founding patron Nelson Mandela. We are committed to using sport and physical activity to address the most challenging problems facing children and youth in America's diverse cities. Since 2012, our efforts have positively impacted over 480,000 youth across 110 U.S. cities. We currently support the growth of 38 programs using sport to unite communities and empower youth. Laureus USA is a proud member of the global Laureus network, which includes 9 National Laureus Sport for Good Foundations, the Laureus World Sports Academy, and the Laureus World Sports Awards. Learn more about Sport for Good at www.LaureusUSA.com.

About Sport for Good New Orleans

Launched in September 2014, New Orleans was Laureus' first Sport for Good City. Since then, the Sport for Good New Orleans initiative has provided access to youth sport programs for more than 80,000 youth and has built a cross-sector coalition of 25 diverse partners dedicated to improving the community through the power of sport. Alongside grants to local non-profits, Laureus USA provides training for coaches, networking for program staff, and monitoring and evaluation support to help expand member program's impact and reach. Mercedes-Benz USA is the founding sponsor of Sport for Good New Orleans and continues to invest in this initiative each year.

About the Terron Armstead Foundation

The mission of the Terron Armstead Foundation is to empower a generation of young people, with the necessary tools needed to become leaders in our community and the world. https://www.terronarmstead.com/

