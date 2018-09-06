New Orleans Welcomes LAGCOE 2019 With True Southern Hospitality

LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LAGCOE, a nonprofit energy industry organization focused on promoting commerce and connecting people through educational programs and a technical exposition and conference, held an announcement press conference Wednesday, September 12, with city and state supporters Ellen Lee, Director of Community & Economic Development for the City of New Orleans; Robert Reso, Vice President of Convention Sales with New Orleans & Company; and Larry Collins, Executive Director of International Commerce with Louisiana Economic Development.

The event was held at the Hilton Riverside Hotel and was well attended by city officials, industry publications, and a multitude of LAGCOE friends and energy industry supporters from Texas and Louisiana. Angela Cring, Executive Director of LAGCOE lead the press conference with energy sector specific facts as to how this move will allow for the strategic growth of the organization and increased global industry participation in the biennial expo.

"Louisiana's energy industry is emerging as a global powerhouse – with Louisiana pipelines and facilities moving Louisiana hydrocarbons into the global marketplace. Hosting LAGCOE 2019 in New Orleans will bring in more and new participants – and it will put a global spotlight on our state's industry like never before," states Jason French, LAGCOE Board Member.

After unveiling the floorplan for the 2019 exposition, Angela Cring, LAGCOE Executive Director, raised a glass to the room and proposed a toast to the future of energy with a drink that was a perfect representation of the relationship between the energy industry and the city of New Orleans – the Laissez Les Bon Temps Sweet Crude Rouler.

LAGCOE is a nonprofit energy industry organization focused on educational programs and a technical exposition & conference. LAGCOE's mission is to cultivate economic growth of the energy industry by facilitating domestic & global business development and fostering the energy workforce pipeline. LAGCOE's vision is to be a robust, sustainable community of energy companies and volunteers that promotes energy education and awareness, connects businesses with opportunities, and showcases the Gulf Coast's technical innovations to the world. LAGCOE 2019 will be held October 9-11, 2019, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. Learn more at www.LAGCOE.com.

