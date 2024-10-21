New OT Security Solutions from Palo Alto Networks Address Growing Cybersecurity Threats to Industrial Operations

Powered by Precision AI, new capabilities protect OT remote operations, mitigate risk for critical OT assets and extend security into harsh industrial environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The convergence of IT and operational technology (OT) and the digital transformation of OT have created new opportunities for innovation and efficiency in critical Industrial Automation and Control Systems. However, these advancements also broaden the potential attack surface, making it even more crucial to improve and extend security for OT environments. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today introduced new capabilities in its OT Security solution , including the industry's only fully integrated, risk-based guided virtual patching solution, powered by Precision AI ™, the Prisma® Access Browser with Privileged Remote Access and a suite of ruggedized, ML-powered Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) built to withstand harsh industrial settings where traditional firewalls often cannot operate.

According to the 2024 State of OT Security report from Palo Alto Networks and ABI Research, 70% of industrial organizations experienced a cyberattack on their OT environment in the last year. Almost 25% of these organizations suffered attacks that led to operational shutdowns and disrupted business continuity.

Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Network Security, Palo Alto Networks:

"The rise in the frequency and sophistication of OT attacks, often driven by AI, highlights the urgent need for robust, OT-specific security measures. Organizations must implement comprehensive solutions that ensure real-time visibility, end-to-end protection and simplified security management. Palo Alto Networks OT Security solution, powered by Precision AI, secures both OT and converged IT/OT in a consistent way to combat these challenges and protect critical infrastructure."

Sid Snitkin, Vice President, Cybersecurity Services, ARC Industrial Cybersecurity:

"Operational technology environments are becoming increasingly complex and interconnected, making them more susceptible to cyber threats. The ability to deploy AI-powered tools like guided virtual patching is a game-changer for industrial cybersecurity. It enables organizations to address vulnerabilities in real-time without the costly and often disruptive downtime that traditional patching methods would require. This approach not only reduces risks but also enhances the overall resilience of OT infrastructures."

Palo Alto Networks OT Security solution safeguards all OT environments, including networks, assets, remote operations and 5G networks. It also provides specific visibility and capabilities to help customers simplify operations and increase efficiency.

New features include the ability to:

Enhance remote operations with secure and easy-to-deploy access for OT: Privileged Remote Access delivered through the new Prisma Access Browser will empower OT security teams managing remote operations. This solution simplifies deployment and strengthens security by providing secure, immediate access to critical OT systems for all authorized users, including contractors and partners. It supports just-in-time access and session recording for essential workflows, ensuring that mission-critical environments are safeguarded while making remote access easier to manage.

Privileged Remote Access delivered through the new will empower OT security teams managing remote operations. This solution simplifies deployment and strengthens security by providing secure, immediate access to critical OT systems for all authorized users, including contractors and partners. It supports just-in-time access and session recording for essential workflows, ensuring that mission-critical environments are safeguarded while making remote access easier to manage. Quickly address critical OT vulnerabilities without interrupting operations : Keeping legacy OT assets secure can be challenging, especially when patches risk disrupting operations. Guided Virtual Patching with Industrial OT Security allows security teams to mitigate critical vulnerabilities swiftly without causing downtime. Powered by Precision AI, it automates asset inventory, assesses risks and prioritizes vulnerabilities to enable protection of hard-to-patch systems between regular patch cycles or maintenance windows. This prevents interruptions as well as extends the lifespan of these assets, ensuring that critical operations remain uninterrupted and secure.

Keeping legacy OT assets secure can be challenging, especially when patches risk disrupting operations. Guided Virtual Patching with allows security teams to mitigate critical vulnerabilities swiftly without causing downtime. Powered by Precision AI, it automates asset inventory, assesses risks and prioritizes vulnerabilities to enable protection of hard-to-patch systems between regular patch cycles or maintenance windows. This prevents interruptions as well as extends the lifespan of these assets, ensuring that critical operations remain uninterrupted and secure. Protect remote industrial assets in harsh environments: Industrial operations sometimes need to happen in tough conditions, facing rain, wind and extreme temperatures. The ruggedized PA-400R Series firewalls offer reliable security tailored for harsh, space-constrained environments like utility substations and factory floors. Easy to install—even on DIN rails—they include models with 5G connectivity to keep remote sites connected. With features like fail-to-wire capabilities, these firewalls ensure continuous security and connectivity, helping reduce costs while protecting critical infrastructure.

During the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Cybersecurity Conference this week, attendees can learn more about the power of Palo Alto Networks new capabilities, as well as experience an interactive tour of our OT CyberWall. In addition, Qiang Huang, head of product management, IoT Security at Palo Alto Networks, will be delivering a keynote about "Navigating the OT Security Nexus: AI, Digital Transformation, and Emerging Threats" at 9:55 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 22.

To learn more, read our blog or visit the Palo Alto Networks OT Security .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the global cybersecurity leader, committed to making each day safer than the one before with industry-leading, AI-powered solutions in network security, cloud security and security operations. Powered by Precision AI, our technologies deliver precise threat detection and swift response, minimizing false positives and enhancing security effectiveness. Our platformization approach integrates diverse security solutions into a unified, scalable platform, streamlining management and providing operational efficiencies with comprehensive protection. From defending network perimeters to safeguarding cloud environments and ensuring rapid incident response, Palo Alto Networks empowers businesses to achieve Zero Trust security and confidently embrace digital transformation in an ever-evolving threat landscape. This unwavering commitment to security and innovation makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021-2024), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2024, 2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ+ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

