New Outcomes4Me Study Reveals Breast Cancer Patients Not Offered Genomic Testing Despite Ability to Save Lives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes4Me Inc. has been selected to present the results of a genomics awareness study conducted in partnership with Foundation Medicine Inc. at the prestigious 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), on December 9, 2020. SABCS, which will be held virtually this year, is the premier conference for presenting the latest breast cancer data to an international audience of academic and private physicians and researchers.

"Genomic testing allows doctors to learn more about a tumor's individual characteristics and ultimately provides the patient with more personalized treatment options," said Osama Rahma, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Advisor of Outcomes4Me. "Test results can also expand patient access and eligibility for new and innovative treatments including clinical trials, and have been proven to help prolong a patient's life. Although Medicare and most healthcare insurance companies cover 100% of the costs associated with genomic profile testing, the data shows that most advanced breast cancer patients don't get their tumor profiled."

The Outcomes4Me survey, which was conducted with more than 200 breast cancer patients over a period of two months, found that only 28% of advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients (Stage III or Stage IV) have had a genomic test, and only 50% of those patients that were not tested were at least somewhat aware or familiar with genomic testing. The level of awareness was significantly lower for those patients treated at community centers versus academic centers. Further, 88% of patients that were not tested said they were interested in genomic testing, while 85% said they were likely to ask their doctor about getting genomic testing, only after learning about Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP).

The survey results demonstrate the discrepancy between patients' willingness to get genomic testing and the extent of which genomic testing is being offered to patients. The complete virtual poster from Outcomes4Me will be displayed on December 9, 2020 at 8 a.m. CT. Visit here and search poster PS9-42 to learn more.

