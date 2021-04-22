New Outdoor Sensor Brings Greater Transparency To Outdoor Air Quality

LA MIRADA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading air quality technology company IQAir is pleased to announce the launch of AirVisual Outdoor, the latest addition to its signature line of low-cost air quality monitors. AirVisual Outdoor is available in two different air quality sensor configurations: AirVisual Outdoor (2-PM) and AirVisual Outdoor (3-PM/CO 2 ), while monitoring temperature, humidity and air pressure.

Every year, 7 million people die from air pollution, and billions suffer unnecessarily from the effects of poor air quality. IQAir is working to change this. IQAir is committed to providing free, timely, hyperlocal air quality data to the world's population.

"Over the past year, scientific evidence has demonstrated the importance of air quality and how it relates to our health and the health of our planet. This Earth Day, we are pleased to empower air quality enthusiasts, citizen scientists and the scientific community with additional tools to bring visibility to the quality of the air we breathe," said Glory Dolphin Hammes, CEO of IQAir North America.

AirVisual Outdoor was designed with ease of use in mind for citizen scientists, community groups, local governments and the international scientific community. Intended for continuous outdoor use, both models are weatherproofed and use either wired or wireless connectivity. Both models can be powered by a traditional power source, Power over Ethernet from an outlet that is as much as 200 feet away and by solar/battery power. Modular, field swappable, pre-calibrated PM and CO 2 sensors eliminate the need for transporting sensors for recalibration, maximizing monitoring time. These new features allow users the flexibility to install AirVisual Outdoor in remote locations.

Both models integrate with IQAir's web dashboard for organizational sensor network monitoring and its award-winning mobile air quality monitoring app, AirVisual, which allows for real-time air quality monitoring for everyone, everywhere. AirVisual Outdoor sensor readings are calibrated by IQAir's AI technology prior to being displayed on the AirVisual app, helping ensure that users receive the most accurate data possible.

The two new AirVisual Outdoor monitors are available on a limited basis. Interested parties are encouraged to sign up for the waitlist through this link.

About IQAir

IQAir is a Swiss-based air quality technology company that since 1963 empowers individuals, organizations and communities to breathe cleaner air through information, collaboration and technology solutions.

Contact:

Tiffany Allegretti

[email protected]

+1 562-735-0766

SOURCE IQAir North America

Related Links

http://www.iqair.com

