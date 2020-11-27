New Outsourcing Course by Teambuilding Expert Kris Ward of Win the Hour, Win the Day Helps Entrepreneurs Save Time

COURTICE, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Win the Hour, Win the Day today published a new online training course, "The Outsourcing Playbook For Busy Entrepreneurs. More Results, Less You."

Kris Ward of Win the Hour, Win the Day

"My new course has strategies that will help busy entrepreneurs to easily hire, train and implement a system for their teams (regardless of budget) so they accelerate their businesses," said Kris Ward, president of Win The Hour, Win The Day. She is an entrepreneur who was pulled away from her business when her husband was diagnosed with colon cancer. She returned after his death, two years later, to a business that was not only surviving but thriving because of the team she had in place.

"This is a rinse-and-repeat system that works in all industries and niches. It allows business owners to get to those dream projects that will generate more income and have a bigger impact on their market," said Ward, a best-selling author and top-10 podcaster of the show called Win the Hour, Win the Day.

"Your business should support your life not consume it! And to do this you need to create a W.I.N Team (what is next) team so you can get to what is next. Entrepreneurs run around getting 'stuff' done, that's a never-ending game of stress and catch up. The real secret is to get your ideas to implementation. And to do this you need a team that is governed by truly effective systems," she said. "Systems are the backbone to any successful business."

The course will help entrepreneurs:

Be able to afford to hire the talent that they need.

Get ideas to execution easily.

Make more money in way less time.

Have a bigger impact on their audience.

Freedom to work fewer hours and take real vacations.

100% in control of your revenue potential.

Work on revenue-generating projects not "busy" work.

"On average our clients get 25 hours back a week, the first month. This really opens things up for them to bring in new revenue and output more income generating work," she said.

"Without a team, and effective systems, you are limited in every way. You can't scale your business, or grow your income. The only thing that increases is the hours you work," she said. "The moment you stop pushing that rock uphill, your business stops. In fact, you're really an employee for someone else's business, without any of the benefits, security yet with all the costs and risks."

Regardless of the industry, every business has pre-and-post work. Most entrepreneurs get caught up in that instead of moving the business forward. They need to be dealing with money generating activities.

They need to "learn how to create a TEAM - Together Everyone Amplifies Money," she said.

"Remember, what separates successful entrepreneurs from strugglers isn't their ideas. It's their ability to execute," she said.

The Outsourcing Playbook will allow you to:

Lighten your load

How to hire the perfect person on a tight budget

Accelerate your dreams

Automate your work and your teams

Keep your team trim

The strategies in "The Outsourcing Playbook For Busy Entrepreneurs" will help you in three main areas of your business: decreased overhead, delayed income, and demolished opportunity.

Testimonials

"Kris Ward, you saved my life," said Jenny Clark, of Solvability.

Kris' coaching "changed my whole view on team building and how it really impacts your business and life," said John Nemo of LinkedIn Riches.

This course "completely changed my business," said Sue Pitchforth of Decor Therapy Plus.

"I started seeing progress right away," said Jackie Figueris of Jackiefigueras.com.

For information, go to www.winthehourwintheday.com

About Kris Ward

Kris Ward is the leading authority in building your business by building your team. Kris is the founder of the Win The Hour, Win the Day philosophy.

She is a best-selling author and top 10 podcaster.

Kris has completely changed the landscape for entrepreneurs by sharing the successful practices that allow you to have a business that supports your life instead of consuming it

Kris has been interviewed by one of the original sharks from TV's "Shark Tank," Kevin Harrington, and "ABC's The Secret Millionaire," James Malinchak. She has been featured on award winning podcasts, radio and TV shows.

Contact

Kris Ward

[email protected]

905-231-1986

www.winthehourwintheday.com

