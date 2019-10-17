New over-40 media platform THE PLUM publishes first-of-its-kind package about menopause, featuring 51 real women's stories and more

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We've been taught to dread menopause; as a matter of fact, it's been one of those words people have whispered for the better part of history. In the face of this reality, THE PLUM, a multimedia platform targeted to women over 40, has pushed aside convention and published a comprehensive menopause package, which unearths the truths, myths, challenges, best practices and, yes, even humor surrounding this formative time of life.

THE PLUM's menopause package begins with a hilarious against-the-grain essay by noted author and actor Jill Kargman (of "Odd Mom Out") titled "Why Menopause Doesn't Suck." It also features interviews with 51 women from around the world (51 being the average age of menopause) about their menopause journeys; celebrity insight into menopause; and the latest thinking on what happens to a woman's body during menopause — and how to treat it — from top experts in the field. In short, readers will learn, laugh, cry (and potentially flash) when reading THE PLUM's complete coverage.

About THE PLUM

Editor Didi Gluck (previously of More, Shape, Real Simple and Marie Claire) says THE PLUM is aimed at Generation X, an underserved demographic stuck like a middle child between two louder siblings (boomers and millennials). "We're rich in wisdom and disposable income but short on time. We make the decisions for everyone around us, but we tend to put our own needs last. THE PLUM helps women in this stage of life handle everything from our deepest financial fears to our deepest wrinkles — with wit and irreverence." Publisher Jennifer Marder (previously of More, WWD, Vanity Fair and Marie Claire) adds, "With more than 225,000 users since our soft launch in July, we have clearly struck a nerve with an audience that deserves to be seen and heard. The time is ripe for THE PLUM."

Marder and Gluck are members of Manifest, an award-winning custom content and digital experience marketing agency with offices in New York, Chicago, St. Louis, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. // manifest.com.

For additional information on THE PLUM, contact: Didi.Gluck@manifest.com or Jennifer.Marder@manifest.com. Follow @theplumonline on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE THE PLUM

Related Links

http://theplumonline.com

