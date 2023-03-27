New Ownership for High-End Architectural Millwork and Design Company

Award-winning MOD Interiors is acquired by Big Shoulders Capital and Iroquois Industrial Group

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOD Interiors, one of the leading architectural millwork, design and engineering firms in the nation, is now part of a larger organization with enhanced capabilities in metalwork, stonework and finishing. Since 1982, MOD Interiors has created stunning interior spaces of all kinds, including corporate headquarters, high-end restaurants, hotels, stadiums, universities, and residential. Its work has received numerous national awards including the Architectural Woodwork Institute's Standard of Excellence. The company's work has been featured in Interior Design Magazine, Perspectives in Design, AWI Design Solutions and many others.

MOD Interiors Award-Winning Design.

The joint venture of Big Shoulders Capital and Iroquois Industrial Group (IIG) acquired MOD Interiors in late February 2023. The venture also owns several companies, including Savannah Industrial Solutions which does metalwork, stonework, woodwork and has finishing capabilities including a recently installed powder coating line.

"By bringing MOD Interiors and Savannah into partnership, each firm can bid on and execute larger portions of projects than they would be able to individually," said Shane Dittrich, CEO of IIG. "MOD will be able to utilize the metalwork, stonework and high-volume woodworking capabilities of Savannah, and Savannah will be able to serve its customers with the high-end millworking capabilities MOD Interiors is known for."

Matt Gaglio has been the face of MOD and will continue to play a key role going forward. "MOD means the world to me, as do my customers," he said. "Our customers can rely on the expertise and quality they have come to expect, along with the trust and familiar faces they've come to know. Iroquois and Big Shoulders are committed to preserving that – if they weren't, I wouldn't be working with them."

Based in Michigan, MOD Interiors will continue to operate independently and no jobs will be lost as a result of the acquisition. Iroquois Industrial Group, based in Watseka, Illinois, operates nine companies in the architectural millwork, metal fabrication, steel processing, trucking, healthcare and automotive industries. MOD will benefit from the human resources, accounting and information technology expertise of Iroquois in addition to the engineering and design capabilities of IIG-owned companies.

"This transaction will help us better serve our customers with the additional resources of a larger group, while maintaining our award-winning design and customer service capabilities," said Gaglio.

MOD Interiors website is www.modinteriors.com for more information about the award-winning capabilities of the company.

Big Shoulders Capital acquires privately-owned commercial and industrial companies, some of which include DRS Industrial and Benada Aluminum. More information is available at the company website, www.bigshoulderscap.com .

Iroquois Industrial Group operates companies in the metal fabrication, woodworking, steel processing, trucking, healthcare and automotive industries. More information is available at the company website, www.iroquoisindustrialgroup.com.

Contact: Tom Nicholson, The Nicholson Group, Inc.

847-986-5707 or 212-203-2803

SOURCE Big Shoulders Capital