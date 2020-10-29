New Ownership for Iconic Detroit River Front Building

The ICONIC location is one of the most visible buildings situated along the scenic Detroit River Front. This world-class building is a multi-use campus with office space, technical training areas, full-service dining, state-of-the-art auditorium, fitness center, conference center, outdoor terraces, views of the Detroit River and 900 vehicle underground garage.

Christos Moisides, Executive Member at 400 Monroe Associates states, "The 18-acre 420,000 sq.ft. waterfront campus is truly unique not only in Detroit, but the Mid-West. We believe this property will provide a creative, inspiring and safe environment for a single or collaborative user. With panoramic views and first class amenities, we see this property beyond business, learning or municipal use, but as an entertainment complex to host premium events showcasing the glorious Detroit Riverfront and our International waterway."

This acquisition was made possible by the collaborative efforts of Moceri Companies, 400 Monroe Associates, Red Oak Capital, CBRE, Kickham Hanley PLLC and Lino Realty. Dominic J. Moceri, Moceri partner states, "We would like to thank the UAW and General Motors for this opportunity to be the stewardship of repositioning the campus for an assortment of business, educational and/or governmental applications.

