New Ownership of AIM Mail Center in Huntington Beach, California Marks New Chapter for Longstanding Business, Led by Former Housing and Urban Development Professional

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing AIM Mail Center location in Huntington Beach, CA. With a background in real estate and Housing and Urban Development, the new owner brings a service-driven perspective that ensures the community will continue to benefit from the essential offerings of this nearly 30-year AIM Mail Center. The owner currently works as a Notary, helping to provide that service to their customers.

Located at 5267 Warner Ave. in Huntington Beach, CA 92649, this AIM Mail Center offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of AIM Mail Center, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"It's always rewarding to see a location begin its next chapter with new ownership," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "This location is stepping into a strong foundation, and we're looking forward to supporting their continued growth as they make the business their own."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this AIM Mail Center, located at 5267 Warner Ave. in Huntington Beach, CA 92649, and the services offered at this Huntington Beach location, please visit www.aimmailcenters.com/1029.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.