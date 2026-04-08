New Ownership of Pak Mail in Grand Rapids, Michigan Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services for More Than 30 Years

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Grand Rapids, MI to new owners, Ellen Washington and Patricia Ouellette. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail for more than 30 years.

Located at 6757 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546, this Pak Mail is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"Pak Mail Center US331 in Grand Rapids, MI has long been a dependable resource for the people and businesses in this area, and I'm excited to keep that tradition strong," said Ellen Washington. "With multi-location ownership, we can bring added consistency and support across our Grand Rapids locations while staying focused on reliable shipping, packing, and business services delivered with local care."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"This ownership transition marks an exciting new chapter for this Pak Mail with Ellen and Patricia taking the reins," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Changes like this demonstrate the depth of opportunity within our franchise network and the sustained relevance of our locations in the markets they serve. We look forward to seeing Ellen and Patricia advance the business and continue their journey with the brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US331, located at 6757 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546, and the services offered at this Grand Rapids, MI location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US331.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.