New Ownership of Parcel Plus in Houston, Texas Continues 12-Year Legacy Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Parcel Plus location in Houston, TX to new owners, Fnu Mubaraka & Shirin Kanchwala. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this Parcel Plus for the last 12 years.

Located at 1510 Eldridge Pkwy Ste. 110 in Houston, TX 77077, this Parcel Plus provides a comprehensive array of offerings, including Shipping with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, DHL, plus Expert Packing Services, Private Mailbox Rentals, Notary Services, and Office Services such as Printing and Packaging Supplies.

"We're excited to build on the strong foundation this Parcel Plus location has established in the Houston community," said Mubaraka. "Our focus is on delivering exceptional customer service while continuing convenient shipping, packaging, and business solutions that make life easier for both individuals and local business."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Parcel Plus, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're pleased to see this Parcel Plus location continue serving the Houston community under the ownership of Fnu and Shirin," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Transitions like this highlight the strength of our franchise model and the enduring value our locations provide to the neighborhoods they serve."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Parcel Plus #204, located at 1510 Eldridge Pkwy Ste. 110, in Houston, TX 77077 and the services offered at this Houston, TX location, please visit www.parcelplus.com/204.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Liz Hoyt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.