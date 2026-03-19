New Ownership of PostalAnnex in Edmond, Oklahoma Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Edmond, Oklahoma to new owners, Stephen Wheeler and Aaron Edwards. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location for the last six years.

Located in The Shoppes at Fox Lake off of the West I-35 at 941 Frontage Rd, Ste. 116, in Edmond, OK 73034, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"We are inspired by the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in our community and to create jobs, support local commerce, and deliver exceptional value to the people who walk through our doors every day," said Wheeler.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"The new ownership of this PostalAnnex location marks an exciting opportunity for continued growth and service to the communities our brands support," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Transitions like this highlight the strength of the Annex Brands business model and its role in empowering small business owners with the tools and services they need to grow. We're excited to see Stephen and Aaron build on this momentum and lead the next chapter of success while continuing to provide essential shipping and office services to the Edmond community."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #20003, located in The Shoppes at Fox Lake off of the West I-35 at 941 Frontage Rd, Ste. 116, in Edmond, OK, and the services offered at this Edmond, OK location, please visit www.postalannex.com/20003.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.